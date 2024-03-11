Angela and Majo Aguilar are descendants of Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre (her real name was Guillermina Jiménez Chabolla), are great legends of ranchera music and the golden age of Mexican cinema. The young singers They not only inherited their paternal grandmother's beauty, but also her artistic gifts.. Each one has forged their path in Mexican music, delighting their respective fans with their voices, however, the youngest daughter of the singer, composer and producer Pepe Aguilar, is the one who has received a lot of hate for some time due to various situations, among these, when she stated that she was 25 percent Argentine.

In a recent meeting with several entertainment reporters in Mexico City, the singer and songwriter Majo Aguilar asked the public to stop the hatred against his cousin Ángela and any member of his famous family. This arose after a reporter asked her the following question, “Doesn't it make you angry when you see the criticism of your cousin, from women, who call her hateful?” I mean, Angela is a girl who, at the end of the day, the only thing she does it sing?”

See also The Asian elephant lost two thirds of its habitat in three centuries {{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Majo Aguilar said that in recent days He published a photograph on his social networks with his uncle Pepe and his cousins ​​Leonardo and Ángelawhich were taken during a pleasant meeting in Miami, Florida, where they traveled to attend Premios Lo Nuestro 2024, and in said publication they put a lot of very negative comments.

“I want to tell my people, my community, my fans, that I know they are beautiful, I don't like it, nor do they benefit me, nor do they support me by talking sloppily about my family in general.I can understand that they don't like someone, but I don't support that, I don't like it, my fans at heart know that I don't agree with that, that I think it's something very strong, I'm a very sensitive person, it affects me a lot when “Suddenly they say things to me or write things to me about people who are my family.”

Majo Aguilar with his family, Ana Bárbara and Carín León.

In addition, María José Aguilar Carrillo, daughter of the singer Antonio Aguilar Jr. and nominated twice for the Latin Grammy, pointed out that this situation is very complex in a way, “it hurts, in my soul, it is a very complex issue to handle, it is so complex that I don't even talk about it with my cousins, the only thing I do “It's having the language of love, looking for them, telling them: 'See you,' like what happened in Miami, it's family, I'm never going to speak badly, I don't feel sorry for people speaking badly about my family.”

Regarding comparisons with its cousin Angela Aguilarknown as “The princess of Mexican music”, Majo Aguilar He responded, “As for the comparisons, I understood that this is something that will always happen, because it is a question that I have been asked since I started and although I answer with a lot of love, which is the truth, I believe that everyone has their own path.” and you can have your space, I already understood that they are going to ask me.

Join our Show WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities