The Community Development Authority in Dubai inaugurated the Al Khawaneej Majlis, to serve as a forum for citizens and a place to organize their community activities, and to renew the culture of neighborhood councils in Dubai.

The authority stated that the opening of the council comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to improve the quality of life in residential areas and community facilities in the neighborhoods of Dubai citizens, through neighborhood councils that represent a forum for people and a place to organize their community activities. In residential areas, they exchange ideas and suggestions, and hold cultural and social activities.

The Director-General of the authority, Ahmed Julfar, said that “Al Khawaneej Majlis constitutes a new center for communication, and allows the exchange of proposals and ideas to develop services and improve the quality of life in the region, in a manner that meets the aspirations of the people,” adding that “the opening of the Al Khawaneej Majlis translates the directions of the leadership, which is keen to establish customs. And traditions among young people, and the advancement and promotion of solidarity and social communication between the people of Dubai in general and the people of the regions in particular.”

Majlis Al Khawaneej joins the list of neighborhood councils managed by the Community Development Authority in Dubai, as it was built according to the latest modern standards, and in a modern style commensurate with its role as a starting point for consolidating local culture, customs and traditions. People to develop services and contribute to improving the quality of life in their area.

The council hosted a panel discussion that discussed the role of councils in the lives of the people of Dubai, the role of youth and the challenges they face, and the challenges facing the government and institutions in preserving generations through protection, social security, and family cohesion.

Ahmed Julfar:

• «Al-Khawaneej Majlis constitutes a center for communication, and allows the exchange of proposals and ideas».





Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

