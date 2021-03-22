Ali Abdel Rahman (Cairo)

Magda Al-Roumi expressed her happiness at reviving a concert at the presidential “Palace of the Dome” in Cairo, which will be held on the second of next April.

Al-Roumi revealed to Al-Ittihad the details of the concert, as she will sing 15 of her most famous songs over the course of two hours, in addition to songs from the Arab heritage. Surprisingly, she will present two new songs that tend to have a national character, the first is a dedication to the Egyptian people, and the second reflects reality. Arab and the challenges facing the nation.

She emphasized that art is the light that illuminates the way for people and pushes them to return to life and adhere to hope, pointing to her happiness to return and sing in Egypt, especially since the ceremony is held in one of the most important palaces for the first time in its history, which gives the occasion a special case.

Regarding the reason for choosing the Union Philharmonic Orchestra, to be accompanying it at the concert, she explained that the concert is witnessing the sixth technical cooperation with the conductor of the orchestra Nader Abbas, and the cooperation has started together since 2016, besides that its members are highly skilled musicians, and the only Arab orchestra that mixes music Eastern classicism with Western.

The Qubbah Palace is one of the largest historical royal palaces and is located in the Saray al-Qobba area east of Cairo, and was built during the reign of Khedive Ismail, and work continued for 6 years, as its construction began in 1867 and ended in 1872, and after the proclamation of the Egyptian Republic in 1952, the palace became one of 3 presidential palaces and the headquarters Official delegates.