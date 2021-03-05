Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Majid Sorour, the Sharjah player, will leave in the coming days to France, to undergo cruciate ligament surgery, and then undergo a special treatment program that contributes to his return to the stadiums as soon as possible, under the leadership of the French surgeon, Professor Frederic Kiame, who has long experience in treating stadium injuries,

The football company management, in cooperation with the Department of Health Affairs and Sports Medicine, decided to travel the player to receive treatment at the Sorbonne University Hospital in Paris, as part of the provision of the best health services to all his players, provided that the player accompanies Jassim Dokhi, a member of the football company’s management, during his treatment abroad.

For his part, Dr. Abdulaziz Al Muhairi, Head of the Health Affairs and Sports Medicine Department, affirmed that the administration is working to find the best solutions presented that contribute to Majid Sorour’s return to the ranks of “the king”. Al-Muhairi added: We are keen to follow up the health status of all players in various games and provide The best treatment program for the benefit of the club and the player.