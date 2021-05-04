Riyadh (dpa)

Majid Al-Nafiei won the position of president of the Saudi Al-Ahly club for the next 4 years, by choosing the extraordinary general assembly that took place on Tuesday, to succeed Abdul-Ilah Moumina, the former president of the club.

And he submitted a believer to his resignation from his post due to the poor administrative and technical conditions of the club during the recent period, which resulted in the decline of the team’s results and ranking ninth in the table of the Saudi Professional League.

The official account of the Saudi Al-Riyadiah newspaper on the social networking site Twitter, Tuesday evening, stated that Al-Nafiei became Al-Ahly president for the next 4 years.

Al-Nefaie received the highest number of votes, benefiting from the support of the golden member Prince Mansour bin Mishaal.

Al-Nafei won the president’s seat after a fierce competition with Ziad Al-Youssef, the second candidate for Al-Ahly’s presidency.

The list includes Bandar Al-Daajani, Muhammad Al-Din, and Raed Al-Zama, Mazen Dhaifallah, noting that he will start working directly on the club’s board of directors.

Al-Nafi’i was a businessman who ran a number of specialized companies in the field of tourism and hotels for a short period of only 4 months in 2018, before he submitted his resignation.

Earlier, Al-Ahly Saudi revealed the final list of golden members of the club, who are entitled to attend and vote in the General Assembly, issued by Prince Mansour bin Mishaal, who has about 7 thousand votes.