Yousef Al Arabi (Dubai)

With the departure of businessman Majid Al Futtaim yesterday, the economic scene in the UAE lost a great national symbol that gave his country absolute priority in its internal and external projects. Majid Al Futtaim witnessed the renaissance of the United Arab Emirates, and was a contributor to the union’s march and economic progress through its giant projects in many vital sectors, which covered various parts of the country.

Majid Al Futtaim left a huge national legacy as he was the best ambassador for the UAE’s economic renaissance and one of the most prominent entrepreneurs in the Arab region, who was able to launch his business and projects from local to global, armed with innovation and creativity. Majid Al Futtaim was able to secure a brilliant position among the world’s wealthy, according to the annual classification of the world’s richest people 2021, which is issued by “Forbes” magazine.

Majid Al Futtaim was born into a commercial family, where his father Mohammed and uncle Hamad worked in the trade of wood, fabrics and pearls to grow up with a love of commerce and success.

Al-Futtaim began his working life as an employee in the Bank of Oman, and despite the opportunity to work in his father’s trade, he preferred to engage in a different project that reflects his ideas and capabilities.

From this point of view, he was able to convince his father and uncle in the early fifties to import 50 Toyota cars, which were sold faster than they expected and achieved good profits for them. After that, a company was established between him and his cousin Abdullah, named at the time after the parents’ name “Hamad and Muhammad Al-Futtaim Company”.

At a later stage, Majed traveled to Tokyo, specifically in 1955, to return with the Toyota car dealership, with which he started his own business and achieved great success that caught his attention, and soon became known about that young man, his grandfather, his intelligence and his ability to take responsibility.

In 1992, he established Majid Al Futtaim Holding, which owns and operates 13 hotels and 28 shopping malls, and also has an exclusive license to operate a hypermarket for the French company Carrefour in the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia.

Al-Futtaim has always dreamed of changing the concept of shopping and entertainment to achieve “the happiest moments for all people, every day”, and then the features of that vision began to be embodied through many modern and innovative shopping centers, which were opened first in the UAE and then expanded through 17 markets around the world and employing more than 43 thousand employees.

global achievements

The success story of Majid Al Futtaim was marked by many achievements that came as a result of this vision, and the group achieved the highest investment grade (BBB) ​​for private institutions in the Middle East.

Thanks to his vision, the group has expanded today in the markets in which it operates, owning and operating 28 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four integrated city projects, in addition to many projects under construction. These include Majid Al Futtaim’s shopping malls, Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, City Center malls, and My City Center community shopping centers, in addition to five shopping malls in partnership with the Government of Sharjah.

Majid Al Futtaim owns world-class family entertainment centers, including Magic Planet, Ski Dubai, iFly Dubai, Dreamscape, Ski Egypt, and others.

community initiatives

Majid Al Futtaim was famous for introducing community initiatives, the latest of which was the announcement of the employment of 3,000 citizens within the Nafes program, which was launched by the United Arab Emirates to motivate national cadres to join the private sector.

To this end, the company created and developed 3,000 new job opportunities for Emirati citizens within the various sectors in which the company operates, which include retail, real estate, entertainment and cinemas.

Majid Al Futtaim’s partnership with the Nafes program came with the aim of preparing UAE nationals to fully engage in the private sector and benefit from the career development available to them, through hard and persevering work.

The group has a Retail Academy and Leadership Institute schools, which include the Institute of Data Analytics and Technology and the Happy Moments Institute, which provide continuous learning, training and career development opportunities for successful candidates.