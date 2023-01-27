Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.- Wanda Nara returned to Middle East after seeing champion to Argentina Soccer Team in it World Cup Qatar 2022but his person is not exactly in the country that organized the big event, but in United Arab Emirates.

Despite changing her hair color, she remains unrecognizable, so much so that the Arabs welcomed her in a respectful way, even outsiders were surprised when they looked up and the first person in their surroundings was the model found with little used clothing.

Wanda Nara is wearing a swimsuitexaggeratedly small, in black and with yellow details that he combined with his black and white tennis shoes of the brand ‘Nike’, and to further complement his style he brought a dark pocket on his hip; a selfie was enough to unleash the madness.

Wanda Nara dazzles in a swimsuit

instagram wanda_nara

The image that Wanda Nara added to his official account instagram adds eleven hours on the social network, instagram, at the time the following note appears in Debate Sports. If you are not aware, he was born on December 9, 1986 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She just turned 36 and owns an account with more than 15 million fans.