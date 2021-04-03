Today, Saturday, 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies in specially designed capsules are being transported across the capital Cairo in a huge procession to a new museum where they can be displayed more beautifully.

The convoy will transport 18 kings and four queens, most of them from the New Kingdom, from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square in central Cairo to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat, about five kilometers to the southeast.

The authorities block roads along the Nile River for this celebration, which was prepared to attract interest in Egypt’s rich archaeological groups at a time when tourism has been almost completely affected by restrictions linked to Covid-19.

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass said that each mummy will be placed in a special capsule filled with nitrogen to ensure its protection, and the capsules will be carried on carts designed to carry them and provide stability.

He added that the Museum of Civilization was chosen because Egypt wants, for the first time, to display the mummies in a civilized and cultured manner, not for entertainment, as they were in the Egyptian Museum.

Archaeologists discovered the mummies in two batches in the funerary temple complex at Deir al-Bahri in Luxor and in the nearby Valley of the Kings from 1871.

The oldest of these mummies is the mummy of Seknen Ra, the last king of the seventeenth dynasty, who ruled in the 16th century BC and is believed to have died violently.

The show will also include the mummies of Ramses II, Seti I, and Ahmose-Nefertari.

Fustat was the capital of Egypt after the Arab conquest.