Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Marian Franco showed her daring side after sharing a third of Aces before getting into the pool. To look more attractive than she observed in the privacy of her home, she surprised with a flirtatious Swimwear that mesmerizes fans of Atlastheir favorite team.

She is from Guadalajara at heart but her attraction is not in the Chivas de Guadalajarabut in the Rojinegros del Atlas who defend and show off their love with majestic photographs with the shirt well on, in the streets of the city or in the Monumental Jalisco Stadium.

Marian dedicates her best moments to all those who make up the Academy. This day she did not wear any outfit that was red and black, but a beautiful white ‘bikini’ with gold vinyls that highlight her beautiful attributes that leave you breathless ..

The ‘Perla Tapatia’ huddles in the rsocial networks Thanks to the model because she seduced with her tender movements in front of the jacuzzi, she even highlights her tremendous beauty that people spend saliva speaking wonders about the woman they consider their ‘crush’.

Marian Franco He gave away three new covers to his entourage of followers. At a short distance from the camera, she acted in a way that encourages her ‘followers’ to accompany her to enjoy the cold water, while having a delicious drink in the place where her passion is awakened.

“A toast to what is not published but is enjoyed,” wrote the Mexican in her latest Instagram post that she has everything Mexico hypnotized, since he had not given signs of what a woman from another universe is like physically.

Marian Franco just turned 30 springs. If you are not aware, he was born on November 22, 1992. He has worked as actress and she is an extraordinary model who is at the level of powerful women who succeed in this field. She has one million two thousand admirers in instagram.