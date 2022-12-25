Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Kerenina Rose exercised one last time this week to arrive as a strong and statuesque woman to the December holidays in Sultana del Norte, where her family filled with hugs for her multiple successes in each of her professions.

The Mexican is involved in work because she loves to take advantage of her time to give all her people a reason to follow her official Instagram account, which has accumulated just over 209,000 ‘followers’, who woke up this Sunday with a surprise.

All those who persecute Kerenina Rose, on social networks, found a photo album of her ‘crush’ in front of the Christmas tree, very changed unlike in recent days. The results in the gym are presumed at first sight to cause unimaginable reactions among her entourage of followers.

Most have in mind Kerenina Rose with that blonde locks, which she dyed red because it was time to pamper herself around the holiday season. In addition to her with those glasses of hers, she looks even more beautiful that there is nothing in her that is not perfect.

With all kinds of clothes and accessories, it captivates the royals and their ‘fans’ from foreign countries. Last night it became a reality because she appeared in the meeting place wearing a green dress that matched her daring transparent stockings.

His footer image causes excitement on Instagram. At the time this note appears in Debate Sports, it will be one hour on the internet. “Merry Christmas, I love you all very much,” says the message that the Mexican journalist and model wrote.