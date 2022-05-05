MAZATLAN._ A majestic inauguration took place this afternoon at the The Kraken Stadiumat the start of the Mazatlan Soccer Cup 7.

The little more than 200 teams Participants enjoyed the kick-off party of this event, which will keep Mazatlan full of soccer players for 5 days.

One by one, the ensembles paraded over the grass of the krakenwaving their pennants and some of them accompanied by their pets, to be applauded by their families present in the stands.

The precious trophy Courtesy of Mazatlán FC

Once the parade was over, the presentation of the people who made up the presidium was made, including Mr. Miguel Antonio NorisDirector of Copa Mazatlan; Enrique RiveraCoordinator of Leagues and Clubs of the Mazatlan Municipal Sports Instituteas well as Roman BarronDeputy Director of Communication and Marketing of Mazatlán FC.

In his speech, Miguel Antonio Noris welcomed the participants, as well as being impressed by the number of teams that registered for this edition.

Children will enjoy their favorite sport Courtesy of Mazatlán FC

For its part, Enrique Rivera He highlighted the great growth that Copa Mazatlán has had over the years, with more and better participation of teams.

“Delighted that this project is the most important in the country, Mazatlan is ready to receive you, this is your home and welcome”, said the representative of the Mazatleco city council.

Subsequently, the sports oath and the first shot at goal by children participating in the competition were recorded. Cupculminating with this the party at the Kraken, so that this Thursday the ball rolls with matches of the first date in the different venues of this competition.

There was a great atmosphere in the stands Courtesy of Mazatlán FC

HEADQUARTERS COURTS

Sports Toledo I runDeportivo Juarez, SAM College, Andean CollegeAnglo Modern Institute.