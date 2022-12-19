Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Ennid Wong activated her social media tonight to ask his entourage of fans what are they going to ask Santa for? The brave ones responded that they want a woman with their same features, the rest were mesmerized by so much sensuality

The mexican decorated his house with colored lights and placed his Christmas tree next to the TV to use the living room as his photo studio. With heart-stopping poses, she exuded charm, much more when wearing an extremely ‘sticky’ outfit, in a transparent model of passion red.

Ennid shows off her attributes and at the same time the result of eating healthy and training throughout the week in the Gym to get a beautiful body hard to ignore. People do not miss the opportunity when they are lucky enough to see it as a flower on the asphalt.

If the figure of whom was born in Monterey, New Lion She is not located in the ‘gym’, it is common for ‘fans’ to find her at special events where she obtains exclusivity for being a Goddess from head to toe who deserves to be in front of the stage while highlighting her stunning curves.

This time no one saw her as sexy except her production team who put together a set full of magic so that Ennid Wong transmit the Christmas spirit to your ‘followers’ of the Mexican republic and the other countries of Latin Americawho send their good wishes to the model.

The best of all this is that the royal did not upload one or two photographs, but five pieces with poses that raise the temperature. Without means to receive a sanction from instagramexposed more than necessary to raise passions.

His provocative photos are about to exceed two hours on his website, time to find the next note in the Sports Debate section. if you are not aware Ennid Wong He was born on August 8, 1998, currently celebrating his 24th birthday.