Monaco, France.- Brenda Catalán said goodbye to Mexico for just a few days because her figure would be seen with great charm in the city of Monaco, France. 2023 has just started and there is not a day that I air her beautiful charms that have citizens hypnotized.

In her first days she found the method to seduce people, going to the beach with her exotic swimsuits that left nothing covered, now she saved them for another occasion and decided to model her brand clothes in a magical evening.

Brenda made the French who were walking through the streets at night sigh because she found herself much more beautiful as usual in luxurious white clothes, a sleeveless blouse and some ‘sticky’ pants that gave shape to her stunning curves.

Her outfit drew people’s attention, while her cute little angel face allowed men standing a short distance from her place to turn their necks to get a closer look at the utter beauty of the one who appears on TV to show places to visit.

Brenda Catalán is seen on a+, channel of the national TV Azteca system, to talk about the wonders of all the tourist areas that people can come to know, the last thing was the beautiful port of Acapulco, but now she will talk about the city known for its luxurious casinos.

With several photos on his official Instagram account, he made it known where his person is located. Always with that attitude that she falls in love with, she got the ‘likes’ and too much praise from her ‘fans’, since she shone before the blue lights that made her appointment interesting.

The images added by Brenda Catalán accumulate 21 hours on the internet, time for the following note to be visible in Debate Sports. This Friday she rides her jet ski while she listens to Shakira’s new song with Bizarrap, ‘Session 53’ at full volume.