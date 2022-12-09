Bern, Switzerland.- Alisha Lehmann cried because the selection of her country (Swiss) suffered a harsh elimination in the Qatar World Cup 2022but as a real fan, she never took off her red shirt, but rather took several photos to show that she is with the men’s team in the latest circumstances.

Two days after that bitter taste, the Swiss Women’s National Team footballer and of the aston villa club of the England Women’s League, He went on with his daily life to be the main reason for the joy of his compatriots, by virtue of his beautiful photos that he presented on Thursday.

In her free space, she decided to place her camera so that her slim body can be seen from head to toe now that she stole sighs with a divine black outfit, which the ‘fans’ adulate as much as her blonde hair and that beautiful face that makes everyone nervous. world.

alisha lehman He did not settle for one or two photographs to revive the passion in his more than 10 million followers that he accumulates in his account instagramso she added four different takes so that people would see a complete woman full of self-respect.

The forward is the dream of many Swiss. Upon learning that she ended his relationship with him Brazilian, douglas luizDue to a strong discussion, according to ‘The Sun’, many are excited about wanting to win the heart of the native of Tagertschi, Swiss.

Alisha Lehmann’s photographs accumulate nine hours on the internet, time to find this note in Debate Sports. If you are not aware of the Soccer player Born on January 21, 1999, she is currently celebrating her 23rd birthday and is ready to close a 2022 full of success.