Flavio Briatore, liquidation decided by the sole Luxembourg shareholder Majesty of Capitolium Srl

Not even three years have passed since in an interview with “The Republic” Flavio Briatore had announced: “Yes, the Twigaon the terrace of theBernini Hoteltogether with my friend Bobo Mouth (“Bobo” is Bernabò Bocca, owner of the Sina hotel group which owns the aforementioned hotel in Piazza Barberini, ed.)”. At the time, the entrepreneur had suggested May 2022 as the date for the possible opening of the Twiga. And instead a few days ago the tombstone arrived on the project to create the Capitoline version of the well-known beach resort of Strong of the Marbles.



In fact, the liquidation by the sole Luxembourg shareholder has been decided Majesty (the holding of Briatore and his partner Francesco Costa) of the Capitolium srl. This is the new name of the former Twiga Roma srl ​​established in April 2022 in the Capital before the notary Roberta Capossela by Francesco Menegazzo, advisor to Majestas. Why is the word end written now?

In October of the same year Majesty had sold 20% of the new company to Stefano Perrone’s Holding Europa 2021 and to the family’s Arcadia for 800 thousand euros Pittarello (already owner of the shoe brand Pittarossowhich then ended up in a composition with creditors). However, the transfer had a resolutive condition linked to the restaurant’s failure to open to the public on 30 May 203. This happened (i.e. the restaurant never opened its doors) and so Briatore he took back that 20% and put the former into liquidation Twiga Rome.