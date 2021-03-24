Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Sharjah Football Company sent the preliminary list, before the launch of the new version of the AFC Champions League, where “the king” will host the matches of its second group, and it includes with him the qualifier from the Saudi unit, the Iraqi air force, Bakhtakor of Uzbekistan and the Iranian Tractor.

The list of Sharjah includes 23 players, after Majid Sorour was excluded from the cruciate ligament injury, as well as the Brazilian striker Wilton Suarez was not registered for health reasons, and 3 foreigners have been registered so far, they are Brazilian Igor Coronado, his compatriot Caio Lucas, in addition to the Uzbek Shukorov, and the rest of the players

They are Adel Al Hosani, Darwish Ahmed, Hammoud Hawaij goalkeepers, Shaheen Abdul Rahman, Hamad Jassim, Salem Sultan, Abdullah Ghanem, Al Hassan Saleh, Ali Muhammad Al Dhanhani, Khaled Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Abdul Basit, Saif Rashid, Mohammed Khalfan, Khaled Bawazeer, Salem Saleh, Ahmed Ibrahim Sorour, Abdulaziz Salem Al Kaabi, Abdul Rahman Jumah Rabee, Saeed Obaid Al Kaabi, Abdullah Ibrahim Al Suwaidi, and according to the list, the team has the right to add 8 players, bringing the list to 30 players, before the first match.

Sharjah is seeking during the coming period to contract with a foreigner in the center of the attack, especially since the current experience of Asian national players may be weak, which has appeared at the local level, such as Muhammad Khalfan or Salem Saleh, and Al-Anbari may make a modification in the way of playing, especially in the attack. Caio was given the freedom to play in “Spearhead”.

The circumstances favored the great decline in the level of Wilton Suarez (34 years) and his move away from scoring, to put the technical staff in “severe embarrassment”, and the player in the previous version was a source of rescue, when he joined the team at the last moments, returning from Al Wasl, after the Brazilian Jonathan was injured on loan. Currently, Hatta, and presented a distinguished level in the last version, and remained brilliant until he stopped scoring for a long time, and became one of the sources of the team’s weakness offensively, until he recently returned to score with his goal number 13 in the net of Al Wasl in the last match in the league that ended in a 3-3 draw, but he did not It would be enough for him to continue leading the attack of the “king” in the next Asian version.