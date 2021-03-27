Dubai (Union)

The first football team has raised the degree of readiness for the friendly confrontation that brings it together in India next Monday, at Zabeel Stadium in Al Wasl Club. The match comes as part of Al-Abyad’s preparations for the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which will be held in the UAE from 3 rallies. To the 15th of next June.

Al-Abyadh began its gathering last Tuesday, with the participation of 28 players, before the list was reduced to 26 players, due to the rest of the “duo” Caio Canedo, the Al-Ain striker, and Abdullah Al-Naqbi, a midfielder of Al-Ahly youth due to injury and their need for treatment and rest, as he saw the technical staff after coordination With the medical team, the two players should complete their qualifying program with their club, while the left camp, Hassan Saleh, left for Sharjah, after medical examinations confirmed that he had a “ankle” injury and needed treatment.

On the other hand, the rest of the players continue their training seriously under the leadership of the Dutchman Van Marwijk, who is keen to implement the program in all its details, through lectures and studying the performance of the teams. Group competition, learning about strengths and weaknesses, as well as explaining the tasks of the players according to their position, and the coach also focuses during the training sessions on the technical and tactical aspects And plans to play and spread on the field and build attack and fixed balls.

On the other hand, Youssef Hussein Al-Sahlawi, Second Vice President of the Football Association, Chairman of the National Teams and Technical Affairs Committee, is keen to follow up the preparations on a daily basis at Al Wasl Stadium, with the aim of identifying the needs of the team, and coordinating with the technical and administrative staff on the requirements of the May camp that precedes the qualifiers.

Majid Hassan, the midfielder of our national team, expressed his optimism about the next stage, stressing that it will be positive, given the distinguished performance of his colleagues in the various competitions of the season, whether the President’s Cup or the Arab Gulf League, which was positively reflected during the current gathering. Which is witnessing a great competition between the players in the various centers, and this competition is in the interest of the national team.

Majid Hassan praised the role played by coach Marvik and the members of the technical staff who are working with all seriousness, in order to prepare the players in the required manner, noting that the friendly experience against India is important, because it comes at the end of the camp, and said: I am confident that we will benefit greatly from this match Technically.