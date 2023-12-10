Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of the UAE Presidency, confirmed to COP28 that the COP28 Presidency is focused on achieving balanced consensuses in the COP negotiations, noting that a plenary evaluation session was hosted yesterday, with the aim of clarifying the progress achieved at the technical level and listening to the comments of all parties regarding building areas of convergence. .

Al Suwaidi said, during a media briefing held today in the Blue Zone on “Food, Agriculture and Water” Day, one of the specialized topics of COP28, that food systems are highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change and COP28 is proud to raise them to the highest level of discussions.

He added that the presidency of the Conference of the Parties drives momentum towards achieving the goals of the historic UAE Declaration on Food and Agriculture Systems at COP28, which was approved by 134 world leaders representing 480 million farmers and 75% of global food production during the World Climate Action Summit.

“We heard strong messages from developing countries. As a result, we ask parties to propose consensual solutions on the global goal on adaptation and more options on financing in the global assessment process,” continued the Director-General, Special Representative of the UAE Presidency for COP28.

He explained, “Hunger represents a daily reality for more than 700 million people around the world, noting that there are another 3 billion people who cannot eat a nutritious diet, and these are symptoms of a broken diet that we want to start reforming from the UAE.”

Al Suwaidi pointed out that during the World Climate Action Summit, the global community mobilized $2.5 billion to support the food and climate agenda. While the UAE and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation launched a $200 million partnership for food systems, agricultural innovation and climate action.

“COP28 views climate change as a turning point, integrating sustainable agriculture and food systems as critical components in dealing with climate change and building food systems fit for the future,” he said.