The Director General of the Public Authority for Regulating the Telecommunications Sector and Digital Government, member of the National Elections Committee and Chairman of the Smart Systems Committee, Eng. Majed Al-Mismar, stated that the digital identity represents a high guarantee of the correctness and integrity of voting in the 2023 Federal National Council elections, as it contributes significantly to verifying the identity of the voter through Through the use of the biometric fingerprint system (face print), which enables him to cast his electoral vote from anywhere, whether inside or outside the country, as this electoral cycle does not include opening polling centers in the country’s embassies and diplomatic missions abroad.

He continued, “Using the smart application, entering and authenticating with the digital identity, is the best way to exercise the right to vote,” stressing that “the importance of the digital identity does not depend on verifying the voter’s identity and documentation, but rather the data is called up digitally, which makes it easier for the system user, whether he is a student Candidacy or voter.

Al-Mismar told Emirates Today that the electronic voting system has characteristics that make it better than the traditional voting system (by ballot cards), including ease of use, efficiency and speed, in addition to ensuring the highest levels of reliability, transparency and integrity.

He called on the members of the electoral bodies to activate the digital identity to enter the electronic candidate registration platform, and to the remote voting and electronic voting systems in the polling centers. With regard to voting, whether “early” or “president”, Al-Mismar said: “The National Elections Committee and its sub-committees have studied the experiences of previous electoral cycles, and looked at the current data in light of the state’s progress in the path of digital government and digital society in general. The committee found that the state has available resources and digital capabilities, which allows it to provide an advanced electoral experience, and then we followed the hybrid electoral system. He explained that this system provides two channels for voters, the first is to vote remotely through digital applications, and the second is for the voter to go himself to the polling centers spread across the emirates of the country to cast his vote.