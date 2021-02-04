Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) is keen to empower Emirati national cadres, by providing them with the skills and expertise they need, and providing them with an opportunity to learn, advance and advance in the health sector.

Majid Salem Al Hammadi is one of the sons of the Emirates who distinguished themselves in their nursing work. He is the first Emirati nurse in the “SEHA” company. He joined its work team in 2015 as a nurse, and rose to work until he is now the nurse official in the operating room of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City. One of the “health” facilities.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) provided Majed with the opportunity for continuous learning, as he obtained a master’s degree in care management in the practice of surgery and anesthesia from Cardiff University in the middle of last year 2020, and he directly enrolled at Queen’s University Belfast to obtain a doctorate in nursing and midwifery.

The young Emirati Al Hammadi focuses his work mainly on sterilizing operating rooms and assisting in surgical procedures, including kidney transplantation, general surgery, urology and obesity surgery, as Al Hammadi excelled in his field of work, and harnessed his talents and enthusiasm to work in the service of the UAE.

Majid Salem Al Hammadi affirmed that had it not been for the support and care provided by the wise leadership to the people of the Emirates, and the opportunity provided by the “SEHA” company, he would not have been able to continue his education, acquire skills and experiences, and advance in his field of work, and achieve more academic achievements, especially obtaining a master’s degree under circumstances. The exceptional situation that prevailed in the world as a result of the spread of the Covid-19 virus, as he was able to balance between the requirements of his work and his study, and was able to conduct research that is the first of its kind that will be the basis for his doctoral thesis on the visions and experiences of nursing workers in the UAE, as well as gathering information on advanced practices Them, and concluded promising results that address the gap in evidence-based medical literature in the UAE.

The Emirati youth Al Hammadi said that he aspires to further education and acquire the skills and experiences that would enable him to play a leadership role in the health sector, calling on people of both genders to join the nursing profession and contribute to providing health care to UAE citizens and residents on its land, and that the nursing profession is one of the important professions that the sector needs. In the UAE, it has many opportunities for advancement, learning and advancement for ambitious youth.

Al Hammadi expressed his pride in being a member of the “SEHA” team and that he works in the nursing profession as the humanitarian profession he loves and urges the sons and daughters of the Emirates to join it, noting that he is keen to organize regular workshops targeting Emirati youth, to provide them with information and expertise in the field of nursing.

He addressed the Emirati youth, “Trust your abilities, and be part of the success story to improve the Emirati health care sector, to secure a better future for generations, and join the work in the field of nursing to meet the urgent need for more Emirati nurses who can redesign health care, make it more culturally diverse, and reduce The linguistic gap ».