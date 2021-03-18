The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi launched a new initiative entitled “Majbous on Monday”, and is part of the “Emirati Kitchen” program, which began last year, in a move to promote local cuisine and give residents and visitors a comprehensive experience to learn about the most prominent authentic flavors such as Luqaimat, Majbous, Balaleet and Asida. . The initiative includes a bouquet of offers on Emirati dishes, every Monday until the end of next May, with the training of 32 chefs from 30 hotels in the emirate, under the supervision of Emirati chef Kholoud Ateeq.

Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of the Tourism and Marketing Sector at the Department, said that Emirati food reflects the values ​​of generosity and hospitality for which the country is famous, and expresses pride in its ancient culture and history, stressing the constant endeavor to promote authentic local foods and introduce them to give everyone a distinctive heritage taste. He said: Following the world-famous “Taco Tuesday” tradition, we seek to promote “Majboos on Monday” as a translation of our vision in establishing it as a new style of celebration of the authentic heritage. The discounts offered by the initiative range between 10 and 20% at participating tourism establishments, and the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi will announce more offers that will be included in a number of hotels within the Emirati kitchen program in the coming months.