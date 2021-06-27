Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al Hamriya Club is close to completing the contract procedures with the former Ajman club player, Modibo Maiga, to support the team in preparation for the new season of the first division 2021-2022, to lead the 33-year-old attacking Al Hamriya next season.

Maiga participated in the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 seasons with Al-Ittihad Kalba and Ajman in the professional league, before returning last season 2020-2021 to the ranks of the “orange”, where he contributed with the rest of his colleagues to the survival of Ajman in the adult league, and scored 4 goals in 14 games.

Al Hamriya is looking forward to completing the file of foreign players’ contracts in light of the ongoing negotiations to restore his former Brazilian player Gilmar, who in turn had a short experience with Hatta.