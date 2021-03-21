The calendar has jumped back a decade on Zabaleta Street, in the heart of the Gros neighborhood of Donostia. Specifically, in the first half of 2011, when Maixabel Lasa, then General Director of the Office of Attention to Victims of Terrorism of the Basque Government, met with Esther Pascual, criminal lawyer and coordinator of restorative meetings between victims and prisoners of ETA. Because Lasa is the widow of the former civil governor of Gipuzkoa Juan María Jáuregui, her partner since she was 16 years old, the socialist politician who promoted the investigation of the Lasa and Zabala case (the murder of two ETA members), the communist militant who had spent a year and a half in prison during the Franco dictatorship. And that May 2011, after the mediation of Pascual, she would sit in front of Luis María Carrasco and Ibon Etxezarreta, two of the three members of the ETA command that murdered her husband on July 29, 2000. In Zabaleta, Lasa’s face is that of Blanca Portillo, who has become his alter ego in the new film by Icíar Bollaín. And that Portillo-Lasa crosses with many nerves from one sidewalk to another, accompanied in the distance by two escorts, towards a stately portal, knowing that this step brings it closer to a vital crossroads. Even inside the portal, you will hesitate before the elevator that will take you to the lawyer’s floor for the first time. They are sequences 74 and 75 of Maixabel, a film that begins its last week, the seventh, of filming this Monday.

The resemblance between Portillo, with the white wig and the convenient aging, and Lasa is overwhelming. Bollaín joked last Tuesday, under a sky that was overcast by the second, assuring that it was Blanca Lasa and Maixabel Portillo. On a walk to the Kursaal, the jewel designed by Moneo stranded on Zurriola beach, four blocks from where the shooting day had begun, the director recalled that the project came to her “three years ago” from the Koldo producers Zuazua and Juan Moreno. “I had read the interviews in EL PAÍS by Mónica Ceberio in 2013 about those restorative meetings, and I was very interested in the subject,” recalls the director. “But it was with the script of Rosa’s wedding [con la que fue candidata a mejor película en los últimos Goya], and I felt that I was not going to dedicate the necessary time to it, so they wrote down the name of Isa Campo ”. Campo carried the weight of the writing, which curiously overlapped with another script of another true fact that is also filmed these days: One year, one night about the attack on the Parisian theater Bataclan, directed by his partner, Isaki Lacuesta. Bollaín defines her as “a spectacular writer.” Together they met for two years, first with Lasa, then with his daughter María, and later with Pascual, Carrasco, Etxezarreta and “with anyone who could provide details to the narrative.” For the filmmaker, “the story illustrates the emotional journey of Maixabel and Ibon, who Luis Tosar embodies, and those around them.” That is why it departs a bit from the documentary Zubiak (ETA, the end of silence) (2019) by Jon Sistiaga, who sat down to eat Lasa and Extezarreta, who still maintain their relationship today. “It is not so much the facts, that we respect them, as their experiences,” the filmmaker emphasizes.

On the ground floor of the Kursaal, production offices and make-up and wardrobe facilities have been established, together with the reconstruction of a room of the National Court. The corridors of the immense basements have become the corridors of a hospital, sequence number 9, in which a rejuvenated Portillo enters – “puzzled and anguished”, the script reads – looking for Jáuregui, who has just died after be transferred from Tolosa with a shot to the head. During a break, Maixabel Lasa, the real one, appears. “What are you filming here?” He asks. The team draws some verbal flourishes so as not to specify the sequence, and they accompany her to a dressing room. “She is a woman with values ​​and principles that are overwhelmingly solid, and she expresses them with a forcefulness and clarity that are rare in the Basque Country. And he believes in second chances even with the people who have done him the most harm, ”says Bollaín. In that closed dressing room, sharing a sofa, Lasa and Portillo sit in front of a tape recorder and begin their talk. Lasa will sound more pragmatic. Portillo’s eyes will blur at various points.

Maixabel Lasa. I look good like Maixabel Portillo [risas de ambas].

Blanca Portillo. It’s strange, it had never occurred to me to embody not only someone who is real, but who is alive and with a way to go. You cannot move in imitation, because I am not her, and on the other hand you are at her service, with all due respect. I have analyzed it to encompass what I am not, and when you see its life path in it there are facts, feelings, that I cannot even imagine. I myself do not know if I would carry it out. It is one thing to analyze them intellectually, to think about them; another is to do them.

ML I spoke a lot with Isa and Icíar. And, of course, with Blanca: I have told her things … You never imagine that they will make a movie about you. Seen in perspective, it can serve to explain what the restorative encounters were, which many criticize without knowing. No ETA member for participating in them had prison benefits. And it should be clear, because it was one of the first premises that the victims who participated in them underlined. [se acabaron con la llegada al poder de Mariano Rajoy en diciembre de 2011]. I do this as a tribute to Juan Mari, because he was always a dialogue, he fought to build bridges. For me, Ibon and Luis are very different people from those who went to assassinate Juan Mari. They have made a journey and today, if they were to be born again, they would not fall into what they fell. They tell you that what happened can never be repeated. I’m not the same from 2000 either. We can’t stay immobilized like sphinxes. If we want to achieve a normalized coexistence, we must clarify all the issues, we cannot leave this brown to our children and grandchildren.

BP And I think that fiction, all artistic work, can contribute something more to those of us who have not experienced this, who remain in the mental analysis: it can take us to the same encounter. Appeals to us here [se señala el corazón]. With your emotional imaginary you enter that situation. The other day Ibon and Maixabel came to the filming, and at the end Ibon took her away in the car. It was moving. I told some friends in Madrid, and they, amazed, didn’t even conceive it. Well, to overcome that place of good and bad, to illustrate this reconstruction, there is fiction. It strips you of preconceptions. In any case, I will never betray Maixabel, even if we are of different sensibilities [sonríe mirándola]. Each one gets excited in a different way. Who says Maixabel doesn’t cry?

ML Of course I cry. In my 10 years working in the victims’ office, I have laughed, I have cried, I have been angry … Yes, I told Luis and Ibon: “I’d rather be Juan Mari’s widow than your mother.” Because I am a mother and knowing that your son has killed someone must be terrible. I know it affected them a lot. Ibon later came back to remind me of her and told me: “Today I prefer to be Juan Mari to Ibon”.

BP When we shot those phrases, Luis Tosar and I broke in two.

Portillo and Lasa hug after 20 minutes of talk. You have to go back to filming. The producer Koldo Zuazua He says that he had known Maixabel long before. “I had done Basque pelota, Julio Medem, in 2003, who suffered a brutal attack, ”recalls Zuazua. “And when I read the chronicles of EL PAÍS of restorative encounters, I experienced an impulse. This happened in the most absolute privacy, outside of political circles. I felt that it was something unique, that the Basque conciliation would be born from that meeting of the nucleus of pain. For eight years we have been with the project, first as a documentary, then with a script with many characters. And the key was when we focused on Maixabel ”. Bollaín underlines: “She is a benchmark in this commitment to coexistence in peace. I hope that, in the end, the film serves to delegitimize violence ”.