‘Maixabel’ warns in an initial label that the story that we are going to see “is inspired by real events, although some elements have been fictionalized.” Icíar Bollaín introduces in a couple of moments images taken from the news, such as the chapel of Juan Mari Jáuregui, presided over by the poster of the Socialist Party of Euskadi and Euskadiko Ezkerra, and the reading of the statement on October 20, 2011, in which three hooded men announced that ETA was laying down its weapons. The voice of Rodríguez Zapatero and Rajoy is also heard. And Maixabel Lasa herself appears in the final scenes, breaking in a certain way the representation of a fiction that, especially in the Basque Country, no viewer can see without forgetting that this film is not a documentary, but everything that counts is true.

‘Maixabel’, which will hit theaters this September 24 without waiting for the record of San Sebastián, delves into wounds that are still open. The tenth feature film by Icíar Bollaín stirs, hurts, bothers. It forces you to remember and be outraged. Get us to rethink feelings and prejudices. Despite not making concessions to sentimentality (Alberto Iglesias’s score barely sounds), he treasures an exciting finale that will not leave a dry eye in his pass with an audience at the festival. It has two eminent actors, Blanca Portillo and Luis Tosar, and a secondary, Urko Olazabal as the repentant Luis Carrasco, who steals all its scenes. It contains brilliant moments of good cinema, such as that drive by ETA Ibon Etxezarreta (Tosar) many years later through the scenes of the crimes of the command to which he belonged: José María Korta’s company, the facilities of ‘El Diario Vasco’, of which Santi Oleaga was financial director… The whole film moves towards a look: that of María Jáuregui at her father’s murderer.

That instant on July 29, 2000 in Tolosa quickly resolved on the screen. A shot in the neck and a phone call that changes life forever. Maixabel Lasa goes out to the streets as alone as Bittori from ‘Patria’. “Get an escort, don’t be next,” begs the widow of Jáuregui to another socialist politician at a time when they fell like flies. And the years go by fast. The Ibon Etxezarreta who knocks on the screen in the trial at the National Court in 2004 and shouts that he does not recognize the court is not the same as in 2010 he was transferred to the Nanclares de Oca prison to attend his grandfather’s funeral. He sees the green of Euskadi again and comes into contact with ETA prisoners who have been expelled from the gang for their renunciation of violence. Bollaín’s challenges are two: humanize a murderer and understand what led Maixabel Lasa to want to speak with those who took his partner from the age of 16: “I want to tell them to their faces everything they have done to me,” he says in The movie. «They turned me into something that I did not choose. And I am bound to those people until death.

Luis Tosar in ‘Maixabel’.



In that sense, ‘Maixabel’ could be titled ‘Ibon’, since such is the strength of the character and the power of Tosar’s interpretation, that at times it overshadows the supposed protagonist. Never before has the cinema got into the head of an ETA in this way. A terrorist who when he returns to his room as a teenager understands that he has thrown his life away. An idealist who awakens when he assumes that he was obeying some mediocre people and that he is received with the guise of a “traitor” in his town. “It’s cold outside the bus,” he listens. A defeated man who, like the woman he left a widow, only feels the incomprehension of his own. “I’d rather be Juan Mari’s widow than your mother,” Maixabel Lasa snapped at their first meeting. “And I prefer to be Juan Mari than his murderer,” replied the criminal who contributed to the list of 857 murdered by the terrorist gang. It is the merit of the gigantic Tosar and the script by Icíar Bollaín and Isa Campo to ensure that, when the film ends, what Ibon Etxezarreta did continue to seem abominable to us, although now we understand better that the victimizer and victim meet. To understand. To heal.

The third character of ‘Maixabel’, although it does not appear on the screen, is, of course, Juan Mari Jáuregui, anti-Franco fighter and defender of dialogue and democracy,

as his daughter María remembered Santiago Abascal last year. A racial politician who, as his wife points out in the film, testified against General Galindo in the trial for the death of Lasa and Zabala. A good man who would have approved the work of the mediators that the author of ‘I give you my eyes’ shows in a didactic way, managers of pain in a land shaken by violence for decades and where we are all forced to live together.