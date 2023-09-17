When Maïwenn (Les Lilas, France, 47 years old) met Luc Besson, she was 12 years old and he was 29. They did not start dating until she was 15 years old and, as she has said on other occasions, she was coming out of a painful relationship with her parents, who, divorced, had psychologically abused her, each one on their own. When she turned 16 she had already given birth to her mother and lived with Besson in Los Angeles, abandoning her budding career as an actress. Despite these data, Maïwenn Aurélia Nedjma Le Besco, her full name, has always stated that she has had control over her life, that to the extent possible she has done what she wanted. “León, the professional [dirigida por Besson en 1994] It was based in part on the relationship between Luc and me,” she said, to imply that she did not feel like such a child in those years. After her divorce, she returned to France, began with stand-up comedy, returned to film as an actress and began a career as a director that took her to Cannes last year, when she opened the 76th edition with her sixth feature film as a director. , Jeanne du Barry, in which she herself stars alongside Johnny Depp, and which premieres in Spain next Friday.

More information

Last Monday, when Maïwenn connected to a video call for this interview, some time had passed since that May, when the media and social media storm raged against her for casting Depp in the role of Louis XV. The actor still carries the echo of the lurid scandals of his toxic marriage with Amber Heard and her judicial taglines. And for herself: after attacking the website’s editor-in-chief in a Parisian restaurant in February Mediapart, which is uncovering sexual assaults in the audiovisual industry in France, after publishing alleged abuses, including rape, by Besson against several actresses. Between May (when the Cannes festival is held) and this interview, the courts have acquitted Besson for the third and final time. The filmmaker went to Venice to present his new work, Dogman, and before the video call, Maïwenn confirms that she will not veto any topic: there will be time to talk about everything.

We begin with the cinematographic aspect, with the challenge of bringing to the screen a character who has become a feminist icon given the vision from the 21st century of her struggle to gain empowerment in the court of Louis XV, great-grandson and heir of the Sun King. “Actually,” the filmmaker begins, “I didn’t know anything about its existence. When seeing Marie Antoinette, “Sofia Coppola’s film bit me, and I read a fascinating biography about the Countess of Barry.” In that 2006 drama, to Louis XV Rip Torn gave him life, and Barry, the monarch’s last lover, Asia Argento: the cast apparently maintained the age difference – 33 years – between the couple, since Jeanne du Barry entered his Versailles chambers at the age of 26. “In principle I was not going to play Jeanne. The desire to do it was always there, since 2006, but I took on other projects [Mi amor (2015), en el que a través de una relación de pareja refleja la parte más siniestra de su matrimonio con Besson, y ADN (2020), en el que explora sus raíces argelinas] and the years passed. In any case, I never forgot it, the distant desire throbbed, and I kept documentation about the time. At that time I didn’t feel prepared as a filmmaker, although she leafed through and leafed through the book and…,” she recalls.

Maïwenn, in the film. stephanie branchu

The filmmaker confesses a fear: she did not want to make a stuffy drama. “I have seen many period films, some I liked, others I didn’t. And when I started writing the script, I discovered that the ones I liked were not dusty, that they avoided constricted dialogue. It is very noticeable when the director of a historical film has tried to please historians. I hope that historians like my film, but it is not for them, History could not be my compass. So I gained confidence, I felt that, as always, work and passion would be needed.”

Echoes of his life in that of his character

Are there echoes of Barry’s empowerment in his life? “Of course, Barry is a woman with current impulses, the film talks about what many women feel in this 21st century. In fact, if you think about the judgment that society subjects to couples with a large difference in age or social status, the result is that they only talk about interest and never about love.” Maïwenn returned to France after her divorce from Besson, and found it difficult to resume her career. Does she find similarity with Barry, who was suffocated by the shadow of Louis XV? “Probably, and through that chapter of my life I understood Jeanne. In my case, I returned to Versailles, with many people judging me arrogantly. I think we cannot value distant times from our point of view. However, Jeanne did not propose anything, she just wanted to be with the king. And I made a similar mistake on my return to France: the doors were closed to me because I did not propose. “I started doing monologues, creating my material, and that’s how I was accepted, revalued.”

Luc Besson and Maïwenn, at the Paris premiere of ‘León, el profesional’ in September 1994. Stephane Cardinale (Corbis/Getty)

If when you started the project you didn’t plan to play Barry, what happened to make you change your mind? Maïwenn, who is eating during the talk, bursts into a somewhat choking laugh: “I thought about another actress, but she disappointed me a lot, humanly speaking. I decided not to hire her. At the same time, the more she wrote, the more I felt like I could do it. I thought about the possibility of being accused of false modesty, but I decided that I was like other artists, Chaplin, Nanni Moretti, who are so obsessed with a fantasy that when they turn it into reality they star in it. It was a complicated shoot with jumping from one side of the camera to the other, I didn’t even like my voice. However, the result was worth it.”

Thus we arrive at Johnny Depp. In Cannes, the French media told stories of confrontations between them on filming, to the point that director Maïween separated the filming of actress Maïwenn and Depp. “Every film has its tensions, and if someone says there aren’t any, they are lying. Problems with Johnny Depp? In all filmings there are, I insist, tensions. Between actors among themselves, between actors and directors, between directors and technicians. “We spend many hours together for a long time.” Weren’t you afraid that the extra-cinematographic that Depp carries was going to mark the intra-cinematographic? “No, because what mattered is what I wanted for the film. And if the desire fades, I disconnect creatively. That’s why we have to keep that flame. You can’t worry about the rest, neither about controversies nor external comments. I wanted Johnny Depp, he fills the character with his presence.”

Depp and Maïwenn, on the set of ‘Jeanne du Barry’. stephanie branchu

As a filmmaker, Maïwenn does not feel there are differences between the works of men and women. “I am convinced that if we organize a screening without knowing who directed the film, a bit like the contest The voice, Almost no one will guess if he is a director. I think that women should propose all kinds of stories, not censor ourselves beforehand. I have faced a thriller about a police brigade of minors in Polisse or this historical drama and I have pulled them off. Movies are not about men and women, but about human beings. We are evolving in cinema towards less generic and more human themes,” he explains.

“Women must propose all kinds of stories, not censor ourselves beforehand”

The last question has to do with Edwy Plenel, the editor-in-chief of Mediapart, whom Maïwenn attacked in February. The filmmaker responds in French, she becomes emotional and, once the answer is finished, before the translation, she gets up and disappears. The zoom cuts out. Once the purely technical problem has been resolved, Maïween greets her very cordially and asks to review the translation of her response, which she will arrive a day later in writing, “due to the emotion of the moment.”

The changes between what was said and what was received are minimal, only nuanced. So in the response received he breaks down his confrontation with Plenel: “It is not easy to briefly answer this question. I don’t deny that I gave him a light tug on his hair and pretended to spit on him. And I don’t apologize for it; At that moment I wanted to respond to the aggression that I was subjected to more than two years ago and that I have not yet overcome. I do not blame Mediapart having investigated Luc Besson, but what they did to me. It all started in 2018, when a journalist from Mediapart He came to my house to inquire about my point of view, but, from the beginning, I made it clear that it was confidential. We talked for two hours during which he told me about respect for the truth, that they always checked the facts and did not prosecute anyone. The article was published at the end of November 2018 and I have nothing to reproach the journalist. On June 15, 2020, the judicial police called me to make a mandatory statement, which lasted five hours, and in which I had to tell my entire life with Besson, including intimate moments. In January 2021 Paris-Match published a multi-page article on Besson with part of my statement; in March 2021, Mediapart He also included part of my statement in another article. For me it was a moral violation. I took to Paris-Match In court, I lost it because of the right ‘to legitimate information for all’. I gave up doing the same with Mediapart. I suggested to Plenel that we talk, but he wanted an apology. I’m willing to explain, not apologize. Nothing justifies violating a woman’s privacy, abusing her trust.”

And he ends: “Plenel considers that it represents Me Too in France, but rather uses the movement as a shield. He neither invented the movement nor embodied it. The phrase ‘no means no’ should apply. I said I didn’t want to talk about it, and they didn’t respect my wishes. I also don’t think Edwy Plenel can have an opinion on my relationship with Luc Besson, much less decide who attacked me. Only I can decide this. And I consider my attackers to be Paris-Match and “Mediapart”.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe

Babelia The literary news analyzed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter RECEIVE IT