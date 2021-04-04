Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Sheikha Maitha bint Ahmed bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation for Community and Cultural Initiatives, affirmed that the UAE is taking confident steps to besiege the Coronavirus, as it has taken proactive measures to prevent the outbreak of the pandemic, by following the recommended preventive measures, And the provision of anti-virus vaccines.

She said: Our wise leadership was proactive in providing the virus vaccine as it was proactive in receiving it to encourage community members and reassure them that it is effective and completely safe. Pandemic.

Farida Al Hosani

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi congratulated on winning 13 awards in the Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards, saying: Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have found a rapid response from white coats who stand side by side and respond to the humanitarian calls, bearing in mind their lofty message, while maintaining the quality of Health services provided to the community. And she continued: Within the framework of shared social responsibility, our foundation was keen to organize meetings aimed at enhancing community awareness of the importance of receiving the vaccine, by hosting a number of specialists and answering questions that arise among community members, stressing that the Foundation will continue to launch initiatives and hold meetings that support the directives of our wise leadership and support the authorities Health in the state. During a series of meetings organized by the Foundation, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the health sector in the country, and director of the Communicable Diseases Department at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, confirmed that the Coronavirus vaccine aims to reduce deaths, reduce complications from the disease, and reduce the rate of infection with the virus, and stressed that Receiving the vaccine does not exempt from adherence to preventive measures.

Maryam Muhammad Matar

Dr. Maryam Muhammad Matar, founder and president of the Emirates Genetic Diseases Association, recommended that members of the community in general, and the recipient of the vaccine in particular, take adequate sleep and rest due to the importance of rest in strengthening the immune system and raising the quality of the human body’s response to vaccinations, noting that the credit for reaching anti-vaccines Coronavirus quickly returns to relying on modern technologies that have shortened the stages of vaccine production, scrutiny and ensure its safety and effectiveness.

Sheikha Al Mazrouei

For her part, Sheikha Al Mazrouei, President of the Emirates Group for Stem Cells, confirmed that the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Therapy Center had precedence by obtaining a patent for the use of stem cells to treat Corona patients, and that the vaccines available in the country have been confirmed as safe and effective and approved by organizations as well. Globalism.