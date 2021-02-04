Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Sheikha Maitha bint Ahmed bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation for Community and Cultural Initiatives, confirmed that rumors, false information, and lack of information among some members of society are among the most prominent challenges facing the success of the campaign to receive a Coronavirus vaccine.

In a speech on the sidelines of an educational awareness meeting organized by the Foundation, through its platform on the social networking site “Instagram”, under the title “Let your choice be vaccination”, she said: Despite the call made by our wise leadership and the concerned authorities to receive one of the available vaccines for the Coronavirus, some are still Feelings of fear and dread of receiving the vaccine dominate them for various reasons, most notably the lack of awareness of the importance of the vaccine in facing the epidemic.

She added: Within the framework of shared social responsibility, our organization is keen during the current period to enhance community awareness of the importance of receiving the vaccine.

During the meeting, Dr. Maryam Muhammad Matar, founder and president of the Emirates Genetic Diseases Association, confirmed that the recipients of the vaccine have to adhere to preventive and precautionary measures more, regardless of their age groups, referring to the possibility of infection with the virus before the body of the vaccine recipient was immunity to the virus, which needs Formed a period of up to 3 weeks.

She expressed her hope that the UAE would be one of the first countries to provide the vaccine to more than 70% of its population before the coming winter.

For her part, Sheikha Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Emirates Stem Cell Group, affirmed that the UAE, thanks to the directives of the wise leadership, has paid great attention to stem cell therapy, and that the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Therapy Center had precedence by obtaining a patent in the use of stem cells to treat Corona patients.

She also confirmed that receiving the vaccine does not prevent infection with the virus, but the symptoms that accompany infection with the virus are not the same as the symptoms that a person who is not receiving the vaccine suffers from, and that the vaccines available in the country have been confirmed as safe, effective and approved by international organizations.

She said: The response of people to vaccinations varies from person to person, and the first dose of the vaccine targets the formation of antibodies to the virus, and after a period of two to three weeks, the second dose is received, which is a stimulus dose to produce sufficient antibodies in the body.