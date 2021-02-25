Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation for Community and Cultural Initiatives hosted, yesterday evening, the Emirati innovator, Mohammed Al Darmaki, in a meeting on its platform on the social networking site “Instagram”, which it organized in conjunction with “UAE Innovation Week 2021”, under the title: “Forward-looking innovations with eyes Emirati ».

Sheikha Maitha bint Ahmed bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, said: “Our wise leadership is taking accelerated steps, aiming to pass into a prosperous future through the wise vision of our leadership, which believed that young minds represent the locomotive of creativity, innovation and civilized development, and to achieve these goals they created environments that stimulate innovators. And it encouraged the various sectors of the state to unleash creative ideas and projects.

She added: Thanks to the clear visions of our wise leadership and its enlightened thinking that focused on investing in the minds of our children, innovation in the UAE has turned into a culture and a way of working, and a fundamental feature of various business sectors, which has contributed to opening new horizons that enhanced the foundations and capabilities of the state. Sheikha Maitha Al Nahyan affirmed the Foundation’s keenness to organize meetings with successful models in the UAE society, in a way that contributes to developing cultural and societal awareness, and pushes the people of the Emirates to exert more efforts to establish the UAE’s position globally, and said: The experiences of innovators constitute a beacon that lights the torch of innovation for Emirati youth And it motivates them and speeds up their steps towards creativity.