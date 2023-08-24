Mariam Bukhatamine (Abu Dhabi)

Her Excellency Dr. Maitha Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, assured Al-Ittihad that the daughter of the Emirates has many gains and opportunities that make her a key partner in development and the maker of present generations. For Emirati women, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chair of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Emirates”, because she is the basis for all that Emirati women have achieved, in terms of excellence, creativity, leadership and innovation, as she congratulated Her Excellency, all the women of the Emirates, whether they are Emiratis or residents, because, as she put it, they also share the distinction and superiority of the Emirati girl.

This came in a speech by Her Excellency in a dialogue session yesterday, under the title “We Share for Tomorrow”, organized by Tamkeen and “StartAD”, the global business acceleration platform supported by Tamkeen and based at New York University Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Embassy of the United States of America. In the UAE, and the International Arab Forum for Women, during which a group of inspiring stories of Emirati women from different generations were highlighted, and dealt with in its axes cooperation between different generations in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship, in celebration of the launch of the second edition of the “Achievers Emirati Women” campaign, which included The vision of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, which is considered the main pillars in the developmental structure of women in the UAE, which is reflected in the development of executive plans and strategies in order to ensure the achievement of many goals aimed at empowering women and activating their role and participation in all developmental fields, whether at the local or regional level or international.

Her Excellency stated: Many of the projects launched by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak focused on achieving gender balance, and worked to invest in women’s capabilities and skills and refined them through education, training, and participation in scientific and research forums and conferences, which gave them knowledge and diverse experiences through which they were able to reach Decision-making positions in all aspects of work, especially in the field of its economic participation. She explained that the “Mother of the Emirates” launched a number of initiatives and campaigns at the state level, the most important of which are the creativity and innovation initiative, knowledge and innovation, the future of entrepreneurship in light of the digital economy, and anticipating innovation towards digital transformation and artificial intelligence, which contributed to the issuance of a law according to which key incentives are provided to support Women are equal with men in financing, buying and other incentives.

Her Excellency indicated that Her Highness encouraged the participation of women in the financial markets, which made her a strong presence in the stock markets, as the number of Emirati female investors in the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange reached nearly a quarter of a million female investors, and the number of shares owned by female investors reached about 3.5 billion shares with a market value. It amounts to about 20 billion dirhams, and currently women occupy more than 58 positions in various departments of the market, representing 46% of the total number of employees, noting that in the industrial sector, the percentage of women’s participation increased in Mubadala Investment Company, Emirates Global Aluminum, and in oil companies ( ADNOC), the number of women in senior management reached 16%. The number of female engineers increased by 90%. It also appointed three women as CEO.

Her Excellency explained that businesswomen are among the most prominent beneficiaries of the directives and support of Her Highness, as businesswomen accounted for 15% of the seats in the councils of chambers of commerce and industry in the country, and companies owned by women contribute 10% of the total value of the UAE private sector, noting that one of the most important initiatives Launched by Her Highness the “Mother of the Emirates”, in cooperation with government institutions, the (creative) initiative in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, the (Al-Ghadeer) project under the umbrella of the Red Crescent, and the (Sawgha) project under the umbrella of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development in order to develop heritage products in order to preserve local heritage, as well as the establishment of effective marketing networks.

And she indicated that Her Highness, the “Mother of the Emirates”, directed the launch of the virtual market “My Store” for productive families, with the aim of developing innovative and creative solutions to create equal investment opportunities. Business among women, enhancing the role and participation of women in the private sector and maintaining the sustainability and continuity of their business, not to mention the establishment of integrated and innovative business incubators, to enhance the role of incubators in supporting the concept of entrepreneurship, in addition to regulating the practice of working women within home licenses, and integrating them into the private work system, Contributing to increasing the participation of female citizens in labor market jobs in the private sector, and building and developing human, financial, technical and media capacities.

Among the achievements of the Emirati girl, Al-Dhabi Al-Muhairi, who was honored by Her Excellency Dr. Maitha Al-Shamsi, as she is the youngest nine-year-old Emirati entrepreneur and publisher. Al-Muhairi established the Rainbow Chimney Bookstore and Publishing House, which is a library and an electronic platform for selling books. The support of the wise leadership and its belief in people does not stop at a certain age, thanking Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, her first supporter towards excellence, who made her the first Emirati child to enter the Guinness Book of Records as the youngest publisher in the world in both Arabic and English.

Her Excellency honored Abeer Al-Muhairbi, and told Al-Ittihad: The support of the “Mother of the Nation” helped her establish the “Tali Foundation”, which is the leading consulting company in the field of social and environmental impact. The consultant specialized in testing and improving business solutions to meet social challenges, and she is also the executive advisor to ADNOC Onshore, noting that she has experience that extends for more than 20 years in the field of development strategies and business improvement in the field of corporate social responsibility and human capital, stressing that she seeks through her program to bridge The gap between decision makers and sustainable development goals locally and globally in all sectors.