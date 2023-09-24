Maryam Boukhatamin (Abu Dhabi)

Her Excellency Maitha Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, confirmed that Emirati women have achieved a distinguished and prestigious position, and have been appreciated by the leadership since the founding of the state, which has allowed them to achieve the required successes and prove themselves in all fields.

She said: “Our government has worked since the founding of the state to raise the status of women and make them an essential partner in the process of development and progress that the state has witnessed until we have achieved the desired goals of sophistication and progress.”

She added in an interview with Al-Ittihad: “The process of empowering women began after they obtained the adequate education and knowledge necessary for them by facilitating and opening all scientific fields that enable them to carry out the tasks assigned to them in the process of development, progress and progress,” noting that women have proven their ability and competence in All fields because it did not stop at a certain limit in education and training, calling on women to keep pace with the development movement, especially in jobs that require more learning, training and acquiring skills.

She explained that Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, is always keen on the success of Emirati women in all fields of work, through continuous learning, acquiring knowledge, and continuing to develop oneself and thought. Because this reflects positively on women’s performance in their field of work.

She stressed that Emirati women have an effective role in supporting the national economy, in addition to their participation in the government sector, where they have proven their competence in the various jobs they have joined, as their presence is not limited to a specific sector, noting that women today are present in vital sectors such as the police and the army, The aviation, airports, hospitals, energy and petroleum sectors.

She stressed the need to benefit from female cadres in transferring knowledge and experiences to new generations, especially those coming to the labor market, who must be armed with sufficient knowledge to play an important role in practical life, in addition to their societal role.

She pointed to the keenness of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to develop team spirit among women in the Emirates to transfer knowledge and experience from generation to generation, smoothly and conveniently, in addition to cooperation between women and men and between women and women in all fields. Because developed societies do not advance except through cooperation and everyone’s participation, since success is a process in which everyone participates and no one can succeed alone.

She continued: “The success achieved by Emirati women did not come from nowhere, but rather was a translation of the vision of the wise leadership, starting with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, then the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and now women are achieving unprecedented successes.” Thanks to the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy The President of the State, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of the Presidential Office, and Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates, these successes contributed to the empowerment of women, who now represent 50% of the Federal National Council, which is the highest percentage of women’s representation in any parliament, and the federal government also includes nine female ministers.” .

She indicated that the “Mother of the Nation” directed the launch and implementation of several strategic plans, which include spreading and strengthening the culture of creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship among women, enhancing the role and participation of women in the private sector, and maintaining the sustainability and continuity of their businesses, not to mention the establishment of integrated and innovative business incubators, to enhance the role of women. Incubators support the concept of entrepreneurship, in addition to regulating the practice of women working under home licenses, integrating them into the private work system, contributing to increasing the participation of female citizens in labor market jobs in the private sector, and building and developing human, financial, technical and media capabilities.

She noted that Emirati women have proven over the past decades their role in building society and in achieving sustainable development gains for the UAE. They are now contributing to building plans and programs for the upcoming fifty-year march, and designing with her brother, the man, the road map towards a promising future for future generations as the UAE continues its progress and prosperity. .

Her Excellency extended her thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, who led the daughter of the Emirates, empowered her, appreciated her efforts, and facilitated her tasks, which qualified her to be at this high level of status and distinction in her roles and contributions.

essential pillar

She said: “The vision of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak is a fundamental pillar in the development of women in the UAE, which was reflected in the development of executive plans and strategies in order to ensure the achievement of many goals aimed at empowering women and activating their role and participation in all development fields, whether at the level Local, regional or international, businesswomen constitute 15% of the seats on the boards of chambers of commerce and industry in the country, and companies owned by women contribute 10% of the total value of the private sector.”

She explained that “Mother of the Nation” encouraged women’s participation in the financial markets, which made them a strong presence in the stock markets. The number of Emirati women investors in the Abu Dhabi Securities Market reached nearly a quarter of a million, and the number of shares owned by female investors reached about 3.5 billion shares worth Its market value amounts to about 20 billion dirhams, and women currently hold more than 58 jobs in various market departments, representing 46% of the total number of employees.