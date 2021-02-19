Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The knight, Maitha Mohammed Al Qubaisi, on boarding «Shapal Nabuka» for the stables of «F3», grabbed the title of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Women’s Endurance Cup for a distance of 100 km, which was held today in the Emirates Global Endurance Village in the Wathba The race was held with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and saw the participation of 117 riders, and the winners were Sheikha Fatima bint Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The coronation ceremony was attended by Musallam Al Ameri, Director General of the Village, Mohammed Al Hadrami, Director of Events, and Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of the Mansour Bin Zayed International Racing Festival for Arabian Horses.

The race champion covered the total distance within 3:24:32 hours, and Sharina Ahmed Al Falasi came to the horse “Serafino” for the commando stables, with a time of 3:24:36, while the third of her companion in the stable, Afnan Ibrahim, came on the rode of “Barakat Al Yakhido” in a time of 3 : 24:43 hours.

This morning, the village will host the Sheikh Mohammed bin Mansour Al Nahyan Cup race for the owners of private stables, for a distance of 100 km, and the race distance has been divided into 4 stages, with the first being 35 km, which was demarcated with blue flags, and the second 25 km with yellow flags, The third and final stage is 20 km with red flags, and the fourth and final phase is 20 km, and it is marked with white flags.