Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Sheikha Maitha bint Ahmed bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation for Community and Cultural Initiatives, affirmed the success of the “Wassa” initiative recently launched by the Foundation in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and in conjunction with the International Day of Human Fraternity, in emphasizing the importance of A spirit of love, harmony and human brotherhood among all who live on the land of the Emirates, regardless of their different cultures and affiliations.

She said: We have aimed, within the framework of the humanitarian institution’s responsibility towards brothers, to consolidate the values ​​of tolerance, harmony and human fraternity, which are the most prominent traits of the people of the Emirates. Voluntary Work »The voluntary arm of the Foundation in the success of the initiative.

For their part, a number of residents in the city expressed their happiness with the initiative, stressing that the UAE is the homeland of humanity and their second homeland, which provided them with all means of psychological and social care and support for them and their families in the most severe circumstances, and still includes them with his donation.

Ahmed Ali said: The Sheikha Maitha Al Nahyan Foundation had previously held joyful events for our children during the past Eid al-Adha, as part of the “Between Your Families” initiative, and today the Foundation continues its humanitarian effort within the “Wanasa” initiative.

As for Munir Habees, he said: What we are witnessing in terms of continuous humanitarian giving and social care is not strange for the UAE society.