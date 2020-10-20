Maite Oroz (22 years old) they have beaten madridismo in just three games. The Navarrese midfielder arrived at Real Madrid this summer from Athletic, after having been one of the great sensations of the last league. And soon, has acquired an undisputed position in the Madrid team. With an exquisite quality, distributing game from the machine room, Huarte’s is one of the most participative players. A performance that found its prize against Rayo (3-1) in the form of a historic goal, the first for Madrid in Valdebebas. “We are very happy for the work done”, ensured after his scoring debut.

Athletic star in the previous season, in which she was one of the players who played the most minutes as a rojiblanca, Oroz maintains his level to continue to shine in Spanish women’s football. A success that has behind a great job and even a severe injury that left him off the field for ten months. That blow made him stand up much stronger to consolidate himself as one of the pearls of the First Iberdrola.

Despite his five years in Lezama, where he was able to celebrate a League in 2015-16, her farewell was not what was expected for a player who gave so much to the red-and-white elastic. Both she and her former teammate in Athletic, Damaris, ended their stage as ‘lionesses’ amid controversy, with great discontent from a sector of the Bilbao fans who did not take their outings well. The Navarrese midfielder wanted to escape the negative comments that littered his march and set course for “a new challenge” leaving behind a stage of which she confessed to being “very proud.

Now, Oroz seeks to continue adding titles to a record in which, in addition to the League, accumulates a gold in the U17 European Championship and a silver in the U20 World Cup. For now, he has already begun to unleash his quality in the green. A national promise, Madridistas want to continue enjoying their services with the hope of raising great successes with them. The first of them came in the form of victory, the first in the history of this team. And it was Maite Oroz who was in charge of laying the first stone to achieve it …