The recording of The infinite memory, recently awarded Best Ibero-American Film at the Goya, took four and a half years. During the first three, Maite Alberdi (Santiago, 40 years old) did not knock on any doors. She doesn't like to sell something without being certain that she will deliver what was promised. To find out she has no choice but to take her camera and wait a ton of hours for what she is looking for to happen. Her particular sense of smell and sensitivity make those moments finally happen. And get excited. “At first it is always at financial risk and many times at creative risk,” he points out this Tuesday in a video call from a hotel in New York, in the middle of the Oscars campaign, where the film about care and Alzheimer's aspires to win the award. for Best Documentary.

While Alberdi was recording the love story between the actress Paulina Urrutia and the journalist Augusto Góngora, the protagonists of The Infinite Memorywork in The mole agent, a profound portrait about loneliness in a nursing home, also critically acclaimed and present at the industry's main awards ceremonies. In the documentaries, the recordings are patient, calm, but the Chilean does not stop. In a window that she had in 2023 she recorded her first fiction feature film, a film for Netflix that she cannot yet talk about.

Ask. His work approaches dramas from the prism of humor and affection. Looking to give them a break?

Answer. It's a decision I make when I choose the people I'm going to film. If they don't make me laugh or have lightness, I can't. If something is very, very, very terrible, very tragic, without nuances, I'm not going to get into it, especially because I think that in the documentary the viewer has less tolerance for pain than in fiction, because it is real. Life is terrible enough without you putting on a documentary where there are no lights. Furthermore, in life there are lights. Since I try to look at it that way, I choose places and people who, in the midst of a possible drama, make me laugh or who are having a good time in everyday life. It is about tragedies being contexts and not the way to address that reality. From there I got hooked because I have to be able to sleep at night. It's like pain in its right measure.

Q. They are also universal themes. You don't have to be Chilean or know the characters to empathize. How much does that weigh on your projects?

R. I work for the world, not for a country or an idiosyncrasy. More than the theme, what the characters generate must be universal, that you can really connect with the person in front of you and that the themes can be discussed everywhere. It mainly has to do with the level of connection it generates in me and that I see can impact others. I am the first parameter when saying 'ok, I want to be with this person, it generates interest, enthusiasm, it connects me emotionally' and understanding that this radar is going to work for the public.

Q. It's been years working with the characters. How linked is it to those relationships?

R. I live for many years with the people I film. So they are characters from the movies, but for me they are personal relationships that I have in my life and that I build. What happens to them happens to me, what they feel, I feel, and their losses are my losses. In the end it becomes my life experiences. I live it like this because it is a lot of time shared. They are my duels and my loves too.

Q. When he received the Goya he said that The infinite memory He had taught her other forms of mourning. Which were?

R. It is a great loss, but I am left with the feeling of a celebration of good life and good love. The same feeling I had at Augusto's funeral [Góngora]: a nostalgic sadness, but without the sense of tragedy with which death is usually approached. I think I have also seen Paulina like this, sharing the pain, the mourning, talking about it, very exposed in a good way. Difficulties are talked about and not hidden, the same as they did with Alzheimer's.

Q. It has been a year of recognition. Is the moment, the theme of the documentary, a reward for the effort of many years?

R. I think it's all a bit, but there is no one film without the other. Awards like the DOC NYC one, the Sundance one, which are for the film, also derive from the visibility that the previous ones have had. The success of The memory… I attribute it to having a very exceptional emotion. Beyond the issue of Alzheimer's, which I don't think is the issue, I feel that it is what happens to people watching the film in all countries. It is the same level of intensity and that does not always happen.

Q. Agent Mole It also made it to the Oscars, but it was a virtual campaign due to the pandemic. Now he has been promoting for 13 months The Infinite Memory in the field. How does the difference affect?

R. I prefer the pandemic campaign 1,000 times for my quality of life. It also seemed to me to be a more democratic campaign for films, where it was not necessary to deploy all the budgets that distributors deploy. We arrive with The mole because all the films were in the same conditions and there were no events to organize. It was an independent film in distribution, not like in The Infinite Memory. In this context I don't know if we would have achieved it. A campaign year seems very long, but Sundance [donde se estrenó el documental en enero de 2023] It's the best festival to get into in the United States. You just don't know what's going to happen. If the press is going to fishing [tomar en cuenta], if you are going to sell it. It's a bet, but everything worked here: we won [el premio del jurado], they bought it, the press was incredible. The number of countries in which it was released and the impact it had is quite impressive.

Q. How has your experience been in the Hollywood industry?

R. Awards campaigns are very exhausting for a director. I have experienced it as an opportunity to promote my cinema, I have tried to accept it that way, to be grateful for having a space. It is an opportunity that I don't know if it will happen again. It was very particular: having a distributor willing to invest in a Chilean director and a Chilean film in the United States and in the world. It doesn't always happen. I appreciate the gift, but that's it. We already did everything, we are already here, it was impossible: 167 films, most gringas [estadounidenses] and we achieved it. I'm just going to celebrate, to be there without expectations.

