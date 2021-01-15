Cedric Szabo Director of the Association of Rural Mayors of France

The government presents France Service houses – formerly public service houses (MSAP) – as the response to the decline in public services and the expectations of the population in this area. What do you think ?

Cedric Szabo The Association of Rural Mayors is involved in this system, since we participate in the national steering committee. These France Service houses (MFS) are one of the rare land use planning policies on the part of the State, we can only be satisfied. But we want to raise two important points: first, the state’s pursuit of reducing access to public services in the territory. Then, this deployment of MFS is done in the context of the rural agenda, in which we ask that the town hall be the central point of access to public services. It still has not been initiated.

The level chosen by the government, that of the canton, does it seem to you too distant from the population and from the local elected representatives, who are the mayors?

Cedric Szabo First, the success of the MSAPs is due to their ability to network with town halls. The State has committed to doing 2,200, one per canton. But this figure should be compared with the 36,000 municipalities in France: it is therefore not a local service. We have plans in place to improve access to town halls, for physical reception, and so that MFS can work with the twenty or so municipalities they serve on average.

This networking between town halls, state operators and the population seems to pose difficulties for many elected officials …

Cedric Szabo These difficulties in managing the relationship with these operators do exist. Some of them also have a hidden strategy to organize their retreat into the territories. And the agents are the responsibility of the communities, which we dispute. Concretely, it is the communities that pay for State services. We must also think about the concept of quality of service, the training of agents.

Is the State responding to the expectations of communities regarding the training of agents?

Cedric Szabo This point is effectively better dealt with by the State, because the training of reception staff is a necessity. We speak of “augmented agent”, since they must be able to respond to very diverse demands. But who says increased agent means that it will precisely want to be increased… at the salary level. Another aspect is also overdue: that of communication. For now, the population is not well informed and attendance remains low.