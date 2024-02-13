Maisie Williams, known for her unforgettable performance as Arya Stark in 'Game of Thrones', has maintained an active work schedule since his farewell to the famous series of HBO. Despite participating in projects such as the 'Pistol' series and the films 'The New Mutants' or 'The Owners', among others, his outstanding role as one of the most charismatic and influential characters in the universe created by George RR Martin is inevitably the first thing we remember when thinking about it.

Maisie Williams is about to premiere a new series, 'The New Look',a historical fiction starring Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche that will premiere on Wednesday, February 14 on Apple TV+.

Trailer for the series 'The New Look'

What does actress Maisie Williams look like?

Maisie Williams surprised with her new appearance for this role, in which she has to play Catherine Dior, Christian Dior's sister. The British actress, now 26 years old – she debuted at 14 in 'Game of Thrones' – He presents himself with a mature image for his new role. This fiction focuses on fashion designers of the time, such as Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, played by Mendelsohn and Binoche respectively, during the Second World War.

To play Catherine, Williams underwent a significant physical transformation, losing more than 11 kilos through a rigorous diet supervised by a team of medical professionals. According to her own statements to Harper's Bazaar, this diet was not limited to simply eating very little, but also included meditation and, above all, significant efforts to sweat out liquids.

Who is Catherine Dior?

Catherine Dior He played a crucial role in the Resistance by being part of an intelligence network covert known as F2, which served in favor of the Allies during the war. Very close to her brother, Catherine used Christian's apartment in Paris to hold clandestine meetings and risked her life almost every day until she was arrested by the Nazis in July 1944. She was subsequently imprisoned in the concentration camp of Ravensbrück, where he suffered torture at the hands of the Gestapo.

What is the plot of 'The New Look'?

'The New Look' tells the threat facing Coco Chanel's reign, the most renowned fashion designer at that time, with the emergence of a new fashion icon: Christian Dior. The latter is captivating the fashion world with his innovative ideas and transforming his competitors. Meanwhile, they all must face the horrors of the Second World War.

Maisie Williams is Catherine Dior in Apple TV's 'The New Look'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

