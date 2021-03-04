As M. Night Shyamalan well showed in the first minutes of ‘The Sixth Sense’, horror can break into our living space, into our home, at any time, after or without ringing the doorbell and door, which is more realistic and creepy. An unknown threat enters without permission – unless it is a vampire – in our comfort zone, breaking the harmony of the home. Something that we did not expect arises from the shadows, sowing confusion, and it does not necessarily have to be a supernatural creature. The human being himself can be the greatest imaginable monster, as the ‘home invasion’ portray with dedication, an imperishable subgenre that has been moving freely in the field of terror and thriller since time immemorial.

Generally, a small group of psychopaths break down the gate with malicious intentions, or a solo butcher enters the house without warning with a knife in his hand, reigning chaos. The ‘slasher’ of this type occurs in the limits of the four walls of the house, splashing everything. The cult film ‘You are the next’ pulverized its tics, ‘Do not breathe’ surprised with a twist in the script and ‘The Owners (The owners)’ joins these estimable attempts to offer something different by handling the clichés that the viewer interpret easily to turn them around and give the audience something different. Presented in the Official Fantàstic Competition of the Sitges Festival, part of the vignettes of the comic ‘Une nuit de pleine lune’, by Yves H. and Hermann Huppen, directed by newcomer Julius Berg, whose filmmaking expertise has flashes of ingenuity unfinished to crystallize.

The greatest attraction of ‘The Owners’ for the general public is the presence in the main cast of the young actress Maisie Williams, raised by her role as Arya Stark in the popular series ‘Game of Thrones’. The premiere in question makes good friends with ‘Two Weeks to Live’, also available on HBO, a black comedy with genuine British humor where the emerging interpreter exchanges the sword for a collection of sharp objects and firearms to undertake another revenge that It has been brewing for years. In this weekend’s theatrical release, she plays a clueless teenager who, after an unforeseen event, is involved in the assault on a country mansion inhabited by endearing old men.

Dragged by their colleagues from the neighborhood, they break into the octogenarian couple’s mansion with the intention of blowing up the safe located in the basement. A full-fledged home invasion is introduced, but it won’t take long for the twists to break into the script, with some other unexpected surprise. Ian Kenny (‘Sing Street’), Sylvester McCoy (‘The Hobbit’), Rita Tushingham (‘Doctor Zhivago’), Jake Curran (‘Stardust’) and Andrew Ellis (‘This is England’) round out the cast of a violent proposal that manages to entertain, although it slightly punctures his desire to offer something new and break the mold. The intention is what counts and both the disturbing setting and the spiral of fury and blood, uncomfortable and unpleasant, manage to capture the attention, although the outcome can be seen from the equator of the footage and there are some inconsistencies behind the camera.