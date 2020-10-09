At Sandra Maischberger, John Bolton, ex-security advisor to Donald Trump, speaks about the corona infection of the US President. Karl Lauterbach criticized the new rules in Germany.

Update from October 8th, 10:06 am: “The White House below Donald Trump has not been able to work for four years, ”claimed John Bolton in a talk with Sandra on Wednesday Maischberger. The 71-year-old was National Security Advisor and a close confidante of Donald Trump from 2018 to 2019. In addition to Bolton, there were also Greens boss Robert Habeck, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach, Comedian Bernd Hoëcker, taz editor-in-chief Barbara Junge and author Ansgar Graw in attendance.

Donald Trump: Destructive conclusion in the Maischberger Talk – Former security advisor on Trump

One of the highlights was certainly the appearance of John Bolton, who switched to video in the studio properly against his former boss, for example he joked that chaos is a way of life for Donald Trump be. To the current Corona infection * of the US President, Bolton also had a clear opinion: He does not believe that the world will know the true state of health of the President or in what period of time Trump became infected and thus could have been a danger to others.

SPD * politician and health expert Karl Lauterbach also commented on the youngest corona– Headlines * by Donald Trump. Driving around in a car with other people as a virus carrier or leaving the clinic after a few days is irresponsible. Trump has shown what no citizen should do. The footage from a camera team shows the president returning to the White House – albeit fragile and vulnerable. The one with the Coronavirus infected President gasps for breath and tries to collect himself. For Lauterbach a clear sign: “That shows he’s not off the hook yet”.

Maischberger-Talk: Lauterbach on Corona regulations in Germany: “Regulation is nonsensical”

Lauterbach was very critical of the current ones Corona regulations in Germany. One topic was the internal German entry regulations for people from Corona areas. The SPD politician found hard words for this: “The regulation is nonsensical,” said Lauterbach. The regulations are not uniform and therefore not easy to understand. For example, a Berliner in Bavaria rated as a risk candidate, but still allowed to enter Schleswig-Holstein. For the health expert, travel is not the real problem: “The pandemic is not driven by travel. The corona infection * is driven by careless behavior at private parties. ”Lauterbach therefore demands Prohibition of private celebrations with more than 25 people.

Maischberger Talk: Green leader Robert Habeck as the new Federal Chancellor?

He was also a guest Greens *-Boss Robert Habeck. From Sandra Maischberger he was asked again and again whether he Chancellor want to be. The 51-year-old found a very quick-witted answer: “To say, I want to become Federal Chancellor, with this nonchalance, hey, are you in the mood to do that, in my opinion completely misses what this office means. “He further substantiated his statement:“ Joschka Fischer once called it the ‘death zone of politics’. Because you make life and death decisions. Because you make decisions that endanger jobs or create new ones. ”Nevertheless, he confessed Habeck it was clear that he would not have been dismissed from his job as Federal Chancellor. He promised: “We’ll do our best. I do my best, Annalena does her best and then we’ll see what happens to it. ”

Donald Trump and Corona: Ex-security advisor talks about US presidents at Maischberger

First report from October 7th: Berlin – At “Maischberger. The week“Wednesday evening is about climate change, the right to work from home, the increase in the corona numbers – but also about Donald Trumps Election campaign and his Corona infection.

While SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach spoke about the Infection situation will speak in Europe and that in Germany too difficult courses increase again, the Green Party leader Robert Habeck is likely to have questions about how the party is positioning itself a year before the federal election. Recently, “Fridays for Future” activists criticized the party leadership: They did not campaign credibly for climate change.

Ansgar Graw, editor of “European”, Barbara Junge, editor-in-chief of taz as well as actor and moderator Bernhard Hoëcker discuss and comment loudly Maischberger editorial team the “Mobile Work Act” by Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil.

Donald Trump: His former security advisor visits Maischberger

Also around Donald Trumps Infection with the Coronavirus* and to what extent this will play a role in the election campaign, it should work. This is John Bolton, Trumps former national Security advisor, guest at Maischberger*. Bolton attracted international attention after he published a book entitled “The Room Where It Happened”. It contains drastic allegations against Trump*, for example that he puts his own interests above those of the country. He is also said to have asked Chinese President Xi Jinping for help in his re-election in November.

Trump said of the book that it was “a compilation of lies and fabricated stories.” A federal court in Washington had denied the application for an injunction with the Trump* Government wanted to prevent the book from being published shortly before publication because of the secret information it contained. According to the US government Bolton not go through the mandatory White House clearance path.

Donald Trump as a topic at Maischberger: The program can be seen here

“Maischberger. The week* “Will be broadcast on Wednesday evening at 10:50 pm on ARD. In addition to an online live stream, there is also the option of viewing the broadcast at a later date in the media library. There is also a repetition at 3:25 a.m. * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

