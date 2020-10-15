“Maischberger” was about the current Corona debate in the countries and a possible outcome in the US election campaign.

“Maischberger. the week ”- the guests

Manuela Schwesig (SPD) – The Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania was connected

– The Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania was connected Hendrik Streeck – Director of the Institute for Virology at the Medical Faculty of the University of Bonn

– Director of the Institute for Virology at the Medical Faculty of the University of Bonn Mary L. Trump – Psychiatrist, niece of Donald Trump, was hooked up from Massachusetts

– Psychiatrist, niece of Donald Trump, was hooked up from Massachusetts Stephan Bierling – political scientist

– political scientist Vince Ebert – Physicist and scientific cabaret artist

– Physicist and scientific cabaret artist Cerstin Gammelin – Deputy Head of the capital office of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”

– Deputy Head of the capital office of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” Susanne Gaschke – Author “Die Welt”

“Maischberger” – fear has no place in politics

The stimulus word “Ban on accommodation” determines the debate at the beginning. The country chiefs had met with Chancellor Angela Merkel up to an hour before the broadcast on this topic, among other things – without a final result.

The journalist and former SPD mayor of Kiel, Susanne Gaschke, criticizes the current regulations of the federal states: “If someone is up there alone in his hotel bed, that is forbidden. But eating and celebrating downstairs with ten people – that’s allowed! ”Nobody understands that. You also disturb “the apocalyptic rhetoric”, it is “five to twelve” – ​​”fear is simply not a good political advisor”.

“Maischberger” on ARD – a second lockdown no longer peaceful?

The scientific agreed Cabaret artist Vince Ebert to: “It is suggested that there is scientific knowledge and that politics have no room for maneuver.” be present in the population.

“Maischberger” – Schwesig gives Berlin the buck

The connected Manuela Schwesig tries hard to her Restricted travel concept to advertise. Since the Corona outbreak, your state has hosted five million tourists – and still has low case numbers. Nevertheless, she is for restrictions in domestic German travel and for quarantine requirements in the hotel business.

Schwesig passes the buck to risk countries like Berlin, which in their opinion had neglected to inform the population in good time about the consequences of increasing case numbers. You would now have to ensure that Tourist traffic from and into the Berlin urban area. A proposal that hardly found support at the federal-state conference.

“Sandra Maischberger” – Streek: Corona is not a “killer virus”

Hendrik Streeck, Professor of virology at the University of Bonn, emphasized again in the studio that a differentiated view of the pandemic was crucial for him. “If we have an outbreak in a nursing home and 50 residents have to be hospitalized – then we have a problem. If we have 150 young ravers with new infections and mild symptoms, then not. “

Maischberger refers to the danger that a raver as a carer in a nursing home could cause infection. Streeck replies that there should be more discussion about how risk patients can be better protected. Of the virologist names specific ideas for this: The new ones Rapid antigen tests should be reserved for the care professions, in retirement homes the transmission routes of the elderly could also be restricted.

After his Heinsberg studies, he went from one Corona death rate of 0.37 percent out. The virus is of course dangerous, but “not the killer virus as we initially thought”. Although studies are also in circulation that assume a mortality rate of one percent, he thinks that is too high. He also rejects Söder’s rhetoric. “They don’t do much. They’re more scary. “

“Maischberger. the week “- is Trump making the USA a dictatorship?

The second focus of the evening is the look at the final spurt in the US presidential election campaign – there will be elections on November 3rd. Maischberger wants to know: will Trump manage a second term?

While commentators are skeptical whether Biden will win, he gives himself up Political scientist Stephan Bierling convinced: Trump fell further behind in the polls, the Democrats are currently enormously mobilized: “They definitely want to get Trump away.” The voters are huge, the polls for Biden stable. He had already expressed himself similarly in an extensive interview.

Trump’s niece is connected from the USA Mary L. Trump. The daughter of his older, deceased brother Fred says that the Trump family has always interpreted illness as a weakness, a character flaw, as it were. This is how Trump was socialized and this is how he behaves now. She warns: Four more years of Trump would make the US a dictatorship.

Bierling agrees: “Trump has an undemocratic relationship with elections. He doesn’t understand the Constitution and he has an authoritarian instinct ”- something that has no place in democracy. Indeed, some experts see the most important choice in US history as approaching.

Maischberger conclusion

Good mix of expertise and citizenship. Nonetheless, the program’s balance sheet seems bleak. A possible second lockdown and a possible further term in office for Donald Trump. The program did not spread optimism.