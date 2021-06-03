ofAnna-Katharina Ahnefeld shut down

Sandra Maischberger is digging deep into Armin Laschet before the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt. Then the conversation becomes more and more tense.

Berlin – The moderator Armin Laschet put the thumbscrews on “Maischberger”: The Union candidate for chancellor should position himself before the upcoming state election in the matter of Anhalt to the heated dispute about the conservative union of values. The issue is explosive due to the newly elected AfD-affiliated values ​​union leader Max Otte. The pressure on Laschet is great and Sandra Maischberger wants to know exactly that evening: Where is the external border between the CDU and the right-wing populist AfD party in Saxony-Anhalt?

SPD general secretary Lars Klingbeil found clear words in the direction of Laschet even before the broadcast: “Mr. Laschet is too weak to stop the right shift of the CDU.” This is not a good signal before the Saxony-Anhalt election, “before the ever more Advertise forces in the state CDU for cooperation with the AfD ”. And the taz journalist and author Ulrike Herrmann, who was present at Maischberger, also has a clear opinion on the political direction of the Union of Values: “This is in fact now an AfD association, even if everyone claims that we are CDU members and that it is important the CDU has a conservative wing. ”The CDU must clearly distinguish itself from the union of values.

“Maischberger. Die Woche “on ARD: The presenter hooks up with Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet

In a one-on-one interview, the moderator feels Laschet with a “true – not true” game on the gums. “Too soft, too liberal, too Rhenish”, Maischberger knocks out, Laschet says: “Three good qualities. Rhenish is good, liberal is good … “Then Maischberger steps in. But also soft? Asks the moderator directly. “Soft is not good,” Laschet hurriedly dismisses. “I think some have learned this cliché in the last few weeks that it is wrong.”

Then it goes over to the actually hot potato of the evening. “Mr. Laschet is too weak to stop the shift to the right in the CDU,” says Maischberger with the scalpel. First cut, and it fits. Laschet reacts vigorously: “I don’t think so. It will be stopped, it will not exist. ”And adds:“ I believe that the CDU was always strong when it really had all the currents. Christian-social, conservative and liberal. ”Nothing will be postponed on the“ axis ”itself, as his election at the federal party congress showed.

New value union leader Max Otte: Armin Laschet between freedom of “nonsense” and “stupid” argument

Maischberger starts the second cut to get through to Armin Laschet’s position: It’s about the Union of Values ​​boss Otte, highly controversial and a thorn in the flesh of the CDU. “The Union of Values ​​is an association that is founded outside of the CDU, institutionally and organisationally not linked to the CDU,” the Chancellor candidate clarifies. “And if a CDU member were to shake hands with the AfD, that would be a reason to remove him from the CDU!” A good keyword for Maischberger: “You said with regard to Mr. Otte that if he crosses the line, he can do not stay in the CDU. Then let’s see where your line is, ”said the talk master. And digs out a scene from a lateral thinker demo in April 2021, on which Otte warns of a dictatorship. “Such a statement is nonsense, and nonsense is not a reason for exclusion from the party,” said Laschet, reminding of the SPD horror Sarrazin.

But Maischberger has more up his sleeve. It continues to a polarizing tweet Ottes, which he after the murder of the Kasseler CDU regional president Walter Lübcke deposed. “It all looks as if the murderer was a less well-off individual perpetrator, but the media are already rushing against the ‘right-wing scene'”, the new head of the Union of Values ​​tweeted. Crossed the red line? Maischberger wants to know. Laschet first tries to refute the situation: “It was years ago …:”, “He deleted …”; but the presenter won’t let him get away. The CDU politician seems annoyed and gives in: “It’s a tweet that was written too quickly with too little understanding and that was therefore rightly deleted.”

“Maischberger” on ZDF – Laschet bursts out in the debate about union of values: “It’s stupid”

But the dangerous situation is not over. “You don’t see any right attitude in this that could disturb you?” Continues “Maischberger”. “It’s stupid,” Laschet blurts out. The journalist insists that there are also “real stupidities”. The third cut with the scalpel, the CDU politician reacts: “Personally, I don’t know a single member of the Union of Values ​​in North Rhine-Westphalia. Even the conservatives here don’t want to have anything to do with this group! So I think it’s overrated. But we can do the show about the Union of Values! “, Laschet taunts Maischberger and declares the Union of Values ​​to be” this group “, with which one actually has nothing to do – and which plays no role in national politics. Maischberger, however, cites “4,000 CDU members” who are part of the union of values. The CDU party chairman rumbles, “You believe the Union of Values, that’s the difference between the two of us.”

But why did Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn and Friedrich Merz once address a greeting to the Union of Values, Maischberger continues tirelessly. As with Ottes’ tweet before, Laschet first refers to the temporal dimension: “That was three or four years ago,” he says, apparently annoyed. “You will not now also declare Jens Spahn and Friedrich Merz to be right-wing extremists.” And afterwards he adds: “Today no Friedrich Merz and no Jens Spahn would send a greeting to this group!”

Tense conversation between Laschet and Maischberger on ARD – AfD problem of all democrats

“How many percent can the AfD have so that you are satisfied,” Maischberger asks Armin Laschet in the debate about the demarcation from the AfD in Saxony-Anhalt. “That is nicely phrased. As if the question were whether the AfD was in first place or second place (at the upcoming Saxony-Anhalt election) lies, my problem, or the problem of the CDU. ”, Laschet reacts gruffly. Rather, that is a problem for democracy in Germany. The moderator, who previously reacted with a smile to the reactions of the CDU boss, has to exhale audibly for the first time. “Ufff”, it comes from her.

“I am satisfied when Reiner Haseloff becomes Prime Minister and we are in first place,” Laschet continues. “In the interests of democracy, I would be happy if you were also satisfied if the AfD is not in first place!” “I don’t have to judge that at all,” Maischberger says, “because I’m not a campaigner in Saxony-Anhalt and I’m not part of the CDU.” A tense conversation between Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet and Sandra Maischberger, that in the end ended in arguments that made the presenter gasp. (aka)