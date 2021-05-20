The Middle East conflict and the effects on Germany were the focus of Maischberger. Eckart von Hirschhausen is very critical of society around climate protection.

Cologne – Middle East, climate change, Corona: At the “maischberger. die woche “-Talk in the first, the current problems are put on the table. The most violent escalations in the Middle East in a long time already cost around 200 lives in one week. And in this country too, the conflict between the State of Israel and the Palestinians is causing unrest and brought thousands of demonstrators to the streets. There were riots and anti-Semitic statements. At Maischberger, too, the debate with Tagesschau spokesman Constantin Schreiber and the publicist Malcolm Ohanwe with Palestinian roots is full of conflict.

But first of all, the book author, physician and ARD presenter Eckart von Hirschhausen warns against climate change in his own way and – quite incidentally – published his latest book on the subject of “Mensch, Erde! We could have it so nice! ”. Hirschhausen dramatically: “The next ten years will determine how the next 10,000 years will be for our civilization.” In truth, according to Hirschhausen, it is about protecting people – not nature. His thesis: The current pandemic is just part of a larger crisis. For him, climate protection is actually health protection.

“Maischberger. die week “- these guests discussed with:

In the interview:

Dr. Eckart von Hirschhausen – Doctor and bestselling author

– Doctor and bestselling author Constantin Schreiber – Tagesschau spokesperson

– Tagesschau spokesperson Malcolm Ohanwe – Podcasters

– Podcasters In the expert group:

Jörg Pilawa – TV presenter

– TV presenter Katharina Hamberger -Correspondent in the Deutschlandfunk capital studio

-Correspondent in the Deutschlandfunk capital studio Nikolaus Blome – Head of Political Affairs at RTL / n-tv

Hirschhausen is very critical of society, says: “We are not victims of a virus!” On the contrary, by displacing wild animals and consuming excessive meat, more and more dangerous pathogens from the animal world would migrate to us. The “three crises pandemic, climate crisis and species extinction” would be directly related. His vision: “Leave the animal world alone! A third of the seas and a third of the country must be nature reserves. “

Hirschhausen demands from “maischberger. die week “Tempo 25 for SUVs and short flight ban

He would also have short-haul flights banned. In order not to appear very strict on the currently hotly debated topic, he quickly puts a gag afterwards: “Except for insects!” But then Hirschhausen pulls off the leather again: “In Germany a million SUVs were registered last year,” and he does it Open the next environmental box: “If people think they need two tons of steel like a tractor to get bread rolls, then they should only be allowed to drive as fast as a tractor. 25 kilometers per hour for SUVs would be a regulatory measure. “

Hirschhausen also has criticism on the subject of vaccination: “We would need 20 billion (euros) to vaccinate a third of the world’s population this year,” he calculates. And continues: “We have 1000 billion over to save the economy in Europe. We have billions over to save fossil transport companies like Lufthansa. We have 6,700 billion private assets in Germany. We are one of the richest countries and we only look at ourselves! “

Should vaccinated people get their basic rights back? RTL policy director Blome no longer wants to wait

Nikolaus Blome from RTL is more pragmatic: “The sooner, the better!” He says and thinks it is “typically German” that people who now develop their own initiative would be labeled as “vaccinators”. “Instead of debating about people who get vaccinated too early,” says Blume, “we should rather talk about those who do not want to do it at all”. Because the return to basic rights could not be postponed until “the last ten German citizens” were vaccinated at some point. Journalist Katharina Hamberger warns urgently, but arguably little new, against special treatment for vaccinated people: “Unequal treatment has the potential to divide society.” And reminds of people who find it difficult to access vaccinations – “for example because of the language barrier”.

In the last third of the program, a heated discussion about the Middle East conflict unfolds. Tagesschau spokesman Schreiber, who spent time in Syria and speaks Arabic, sums up his view of the situation: “We are talking about a state that functions according to law and order” – and by that he means Israel. And further: “On the other hand, we have a militant terrorist organization. We cannot compare that on an equal footing. ”Podcaster Malcolm Ohanwe, whose Christian maternal grandparents come from Palestine, also says:“ Israel is a democracy, Hamas is a disgusting anti-Semitic terrorist group ”. Still: “The root of the problem is the oppression of the Palestinian people!”

Podcaster criticizes “maischberger. die week “” Jewish mob “and is reprimanded for it

Schreiber sees it differently: “A large part of the really miserable living conditions of the Palestinians can be traced back to the completely corrupt and incompetent elite.” A large part of the billions that are actually intended for schools, hospitals and the expansion of infrastructure, “disappear into dark channels. “Concerned, he objects:” That the rockets fly so far into Israel, we have not seen that before. ”

Ohanwe, on the other hand, denounces the “daily harassment” at Israeli checkpoints, which is “insanely dehumanizing” for Palestinians. There were “Israeli, Jewish mobs” who hunted Arabs. Schreiber becomes strict and rebukes the expression “Jewish mobs”. Ohanwe admits to describing his personal, subjectively colored experiences. Schreiber, visibly annoyed, advises better following the news and warns of the “victim myth” to which Palestinians would often succumb. Maischberger breaks off the charged conversation with reference to the end of the airtime – and seems almost a little relieved.

Conclusion of the “maischberger. the week “talks

For the first 40 minutes, the show was rather bogus. Exchange of views on Corona in the group of experts, then von Hirschhausen lectured slightly aloof about his view of climate change. The last third was very exciting: An argument about the Middle East conflict with two Germans from different camps: Tagesschau spokesman Constantin Schreiber quarreled with the publicist Malcolm Ohanwe, whose Christian family comes from Palestine. It’s rarely seen on public television.