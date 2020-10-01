At “Maischberger. Die Woche “(ARD) there was a lot to talk about on Wednesday evening. In addition to the corona virus, the TV duel between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was heatedly discussed.

FC Bayern Munich has been compared to US President Trump.

The corona virus * also played a role in the talk show.

Munich – The first TV duel by the US President Donald Trump and Joe Biden has caused quite a stir and has been dubbed “the messiest in American history”. Characterized by foul lies and frontal attacks on Biden’s family, the mood was poisoned from the start. In short: for them ARD broadcast “Maischberger” there was plenty to talk about – the coronavirus * also played a role.

“Maischberger” (ARD): “Trump shot himself in the knee”

As on US television, there was a different kind of TV duel on German television “Maischberger. The week” met George Weinberg (Trump supporters from the “Republicans Oberseas”) and Ron Williams (US actors) each other who – like Trump and Biden – gave nothing for free. Williams rattled off right away: “Trump shot himself in the knee by his way of dealing with his opponents. Almost everything he said was lying. “Biden didn’t have to do more than look presidential and be the adult in the room. Trump was unprepared.

Talkshow guest draws a strange comparison on “Maischberger” (ARD): “Soccer game between Bayern Munich and third division …”

Trump supporters George Weinberg saw it completely different and tried to make it clear: “He wasn’t nice Uncle Biden. He was abusive, has that President called a clown, told him several times “shut up”. It turned out that he’s not the nice, dear man. ”Then Weinberg pulled one strange comparison: “You know, the whole debate reminds me a bit of a football game between Bayern Munich and a third division team, which is about the cup. “The teams would earn a goalless draw. “And then of course it says: wonderful. The third division won it. “Whether that FC Bayern about the comparison with Donald Trump is pleased?

In the ARD talk show it went on sharply. When asked by Sandra Maischberger *Williams countered whether Trump had no respect for the office of president: “The man is no different from an uneducated“ manboy ”at the age of eleven.” “Trump has blood on his hands,” continued Ron Williams, referring to hundreds of thousands of people who died because of the US President did not do his job. Weinberg countered that Donald Trump * was a very successful president and that the economy had boomed.

“Maischberger” (ARD): “The loser of this duel is the office of the president”

SZ editor Werner Bartens got the TV duel in the USA Felt “cruel”. He sees Trump as a loser. ARD presenter Susan Link drew as a personal conclusion: “For me the loser of this duel is the office – the office of the president.” Link continued: “We have no real terminology for the politicsthat Trump does. ”Even after four years it is still difficult to classify things and understand the president. The way in which Trump said something, described the picture editor Alexander von Schönburg as “intolerable”. However, he credited the president with deeds such as the peace accords in the Middle East and described them as “historic”.

ARD talk show: Malu Dreyer on coronavirus – “In a very decisive phase”

But in the ARD talk show it wasn’t just about the US election. The ubiquitous topic of the coronavirus *, which has been omnipresent for months, also played a role. The focus was, among other things, on the warning from Chancellor Merkel of 19,000 people infected with corona per day. “The Chancellor * wants to draw attention to the fact that we are in a very decisive phase,” said the talk show guest Malu Dreyer, Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, entered this statement. Now you realize that there are things that you have to get back to grips with. As examples, she cited family celebrations and parties, as most recently in Hamm or Bielefeld. “We just have too often Hot spots“, Dreyer explained. One must make sure that the contacts can still be followed up.

Prime Minister Malu Dreyer was a guest on the ARD talk show “Maischberger. The week”. © Screenshot / ARD

“You have not clarified one of the most important points with the Prime Minister, even though the autumn break is just around the corner”, made Sandra Maischberger * the politician for reproach. After all, nobody really knows in which country you can go on vacation without having to be quarantined afterwards. The model ordinance regarding this regulation arrived in the afternoon, explained Dreyer. It should be on Monday Corona cabinet the federal government decide on it. “We will find a uniform solution for the whole of Germany,” announced the Prime Minister. (mbr) * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen network