Berlin – An illustrious group meets again this Wednesday in the studio of Moderator Sandra Maischbergerto talk about and discuss the events of the week. The thematic focus is probably mainly on the corona* Demonstrations of the weekend and the resulting pictures.

“Maischberger. Die Woche “: Federal Justice Minister Lambrecht discusses the weekend’s Corona demos

Right-wing extremists and citizens of the Reich who try that Reichstag building storming and waving black-white-red flags on the steps of German democracy is an image that must not be repeated. This is at least the opinion of the Federal Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht (SPD *) that tonight at “Maischbeger. The week“One of the guests. The 55-year-old also wants to talk about how she would like to prevent such images in the future.

The pictures from Berlin go around the world: demonstrators against the state #Corona-Politics break a cordon on #Parliament. How can such scenes be prevented in the future? Guest: Justice Minister Christine #Lambrecht. 📺 Tomorrow 10:50 p.m. @The first #maischberger pic.twitter.com/PEklMRUmOn – Maischberger (@maischberger) September 1, 2020

Maischberger: Sahra Wagenknecht and Frank Thelen on business in times of Corona:

The second politician is among the guests Sahra Wagenknecht (Die Linke), which should above all find answers to the questions posed in the second major topic block of the show. This should again deal with the economic consequences that the Corona pandemic* brings with it. Is the German economy well prepared enough to remain competitive in the future? And how strong should it be Country in the market interfere. Subject areas in which the graduate economist certainly feels at home. Just like the entrepreneur and start-up investor Frank Thelen, of the Wagenknecht will certainly be against on one point or another.

Also discussed Maischbergers Round table on other topics that were on the agenda in the past week. This of course includes those Demonstrations in Belarus against president Alexsander Lukashenko, as well as the clashes between Trump and Black Lives MatterFollowers in the USA.

“Maischberger. Die Woche “: These guests will be there on Wednesday

The following guests are from Sandra Maischberger receive.

Christine Lambrecht (SPD), Federal Minister of Justice

(SPD), Federal Minister of Justice Sahra Wagenknecht (Die Linke), member of the Bundestag

(Die Linke), member of the Bundestag Frank Thelen , Investor and entrepreneur

, Investor and entrepreneur Georg Restle , ARD presenter

, ARD presenter Claudia Kade , Head of domestic affairs for the newspaper “WELT”

, Head of domestic affairs for the newspaper “WELT” Joachim Llambi, Television presenter

"Maischberger. The week" begins today, Wednesday, September 2nd at 10:50 p.m. on "The first".

