Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) as a guest at “Maischberger” (ARD). © Screenshot ARD Mediathek

Karl Lauterbach is back. In “Maischberger” he presents himself as a successful pandemic fighter. However, the moderator left many questions in the quiver.

Berlin – He was almost missed on the evening screen, but Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) can put himself back in the limelight with Sandra Maischberger on Tuesday. However, the discussion does not bring any new insights. The gaps and missing data in the current coronavirus policy are clearly coming to light. But the currently most burning questions are not asked.

The transition from the topic of the Ukraine war, which deals with the first half of the talk show, to Corona and vaccination, is heralded by the taz-journalist Ulrike Herrmann. She attacks the “vaccination refusers” personally: “That’s really an impertinence.”

Now Corona Minister Lauterbach takes a seat next to Sandra Maischberger for a one-on-one interview. The topic is – of course – Corona. Before Maischberger can address the current discussion about the effectiveness of the vaccination, she provocatively asks the minister whether he has already had Corona himself. “I haven’t had it yet,” replies Lauterbach, “I’ve been very careful, I’ve also been vaccinated four times and been careful. I’ve been lucky so far.”

Lauterbach at “Maischberger”: Minister of Health cannot answer questions about corona numbers

Surprisingly, Lauterbach cannot answer Maischberger’s next question, how many people were actually affected by Corona. “We don’t have this data,” he has to admit. However, he is glad that he was able to “save over” a few corona rules beyond “Freedom Day”, he says. “Despite the easing, I have always appealed to wear the mask voluntarily. I would like to thank these people.” Big applause from the audience, mostly still masked.

Maischberger tries it with a touch more sharpness. According to figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), in terms of excess mortality, Germany “didn’t get through the crisis that well,” she quotes. A fact that Karl Lauterbach can hardly counter with arguments. Almost all of Germany’s neighboring countries have mastered the Corona crisis better. Lauterbach therefore volleys the ball and avoids the details: “It’s a statistic and not a study,” he says. Excess mortality is different from counting deaths. However, he does not explain what he means by that. His judgment towards the WHO is generally pejorative: “The way it was counted there is not convincing.”

Lauterbach: “I have not postponed the evaluation of the corona measures”

After Germany’s top virologist Christian Drosten spoke out a few days ago against presenting an evaluation of the corona measures as requested in mid-2022, but rather delaying them until 2023, Maischberger asked the minister directly: “You postponed this evaluation, why?” That is a penalty without a goalkeeper, which Lauterbach does not want to miss. “I didn’t postpone the evaluation,” he counters.

Maischberger tries it differently and now wants details. “What will we know at the end of June?” Mandatory masks, school closures, lockdowns, exclusion of those who have been vaccinated, was that all correct? Lauterbach immediately loses the point advantage he just gained: You will probably know “whether the communication was good and whether the legal basis was correct,” he has to admit tight-lipped. For the autumn, this means that measures could again be prescribed for which there is no data on their efficiency. “That means,” asks Maischberger, “we won’t know all that in the fall?” But he prefers not to answer at all. A silent affirmation. The audience remains silent.

“Maischberger” – These guests discussed with:

Karl Lauterbach (SPD) Federal Minister of Health

Federal Minister of Health Rudiger von Fritsch, former German ambassador in Moscow

former German ambassador in Moscow peter ganea, German lecturer in Shanghai

As experts:

Ingo Zamperoni, Topics of the day moderator

Topics of the day moderator Ulrike Herrmann, “taz” journalist

“taz” journalist Livia Gerster, Political editor of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper”.

How extreme such measures can be becomes clear when Maischberger lets the German lecturer Peter Ganea turn on. He’s stuck in Shanghai, literally. The number of infections in the city is falling, and yet he has had to live in his office for weeks, without a bathroom or washing machine, with food allocation “like in a prison”. He’s not allowed to leave the house. His descriptions are depressing and devastating. Even Lauterbach, who is listening with raised eyebrows, reacts with a nervous twitch in the corners of his mouth. Only Ulrike Herrmann follows Ganea’s descriptions of his personal lockdown apocalypse with a blissful smile.

Sandra Maischberger in the first: journalist about Scholz rhetoric in the Ukraine-Russia war

taz-Journalist Ulrike Herrmann made her big appearance in the first part of the show when she played a kind of “Do you understand Scholz”, as Maischberger calls it. She gives the Chancellor’s rhetoric a certificate of inadequacy. Otherwise, the Ukraine part of the show doesn’t bring any excitement. Neither Tagesthemen moderator Ingo Zamperoni nor ex-ambassador Rüdiger von Fritsch can contribute any insights worth mentioning.

The conclusion of the show

So it remains a mystery why Maischberger will be broadcast twice a week in the future. Allegedly, there has not been enough time for all the important topics of the time, according to the editorial team. Tonight, the additional program is therefore about Frank Elstner in detail. (Michael Goermann)