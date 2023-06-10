Brazil Agencyi

06/10/2023 – 3:15 pm

The Ministry of Health published, this Friday (9), the preliminary result of the choice of vacancies for professionals with a validated registration in the More Doctors Program. The announcement offers 5,970 vacancies distributed in 1,994 municipalities. Of the total vacancies, one thousand are unprecedented for the Legal Amazon. The objective is to recompose idle vacancies of the last four years. About 45% of them are in regions of social vulnerability, difficult to access and that historically suffer from a lack of doctors.

The preliminary result released this Friday shows that 84.7% of those allocated are Brazilian doctors trained in the country, while 15.3% are Brazilians with a medical degree issued abroad.

To find out if he was selected in the 28th cycle of the program, the candidate just needs to access This one link.

For the classification of doctors, the federal government program considers the candidate’s curriculum, such as education, title and professional experience. The following criteria will be considered for scoring: medical residency in family and community medicine, concluded and recognized; title of specialist in family and community medicine, awarded by the Brazilian Society of Family and Community Medicine (SBMFC); specialization in family health offered by the Open University System of the SUS (UNA-SUS); between others.

Since the public notice was launched, the ministry has informed that Brazilian physicians registered in Brazil have priority in the selection process.

next phases

As provided for in the schedule of program notice, the next phase is the presentation of an appeal by the candidate who disagrees with the preliminary result, until Monday (12). The appeal must be done directly in the Program Management System (SGP), the Ministry of Health platform used by municipal health managers and physicians to sign up and enroll in the program.

The appeal filed by the candidate must be individual. Only one appeal per professional will be admitted.

Next Thursday (15), after the evaluation period for each of the resources, the Ministry of Health will announce the final result of those selected and the respective places of action.

Between June 16th and 22nd, the selected candidate must confirm their interest in the vacancy, in the same site for registration of Mais Médicos. Exceptionally, doctors who are still in the process of issuing registration at the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM), in one of the 27 units of the federation, will have until June 30 to confirm participation in the program.

If the candidate does not confirm interest in the vacancy and designated location, he will be excluded from the call.

More Doctors 2023

The 2023 edition of Mais Médicos, the 28th cycle of the program, registered a record number of enrollments, with more than 34,000 registered professionals. Of this total, 27.4 thousand indicated a place for professional performanceaccording to the Ministry of Health.

The folder’s expectation is that, by the end of this month, the doctors selected in this 28th cycle will begin to work in the program to reinforce primary health care services in the most needy areas, mainly in extreme poverty.

