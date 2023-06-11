Deadline for submitting appeals is Monday (12.jun.2023); public notice offers 5,970 vacancies in 1,994 municipalities

O Ministry of Health published on Friday (9.jun.2023) the preliminary result of the choice of vacancies for professionals with validated enrollment in the program More Doctors. The announcement offers 5,970 vacancies distributed in 1,994 municipalities. Of the total vacancies, 1,000 are unprecedented for the Legal Amazon area (which includes Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Mato Grosso, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins).

The objective is to recompose idle vacancies of the last 4 years. About 45% are in regions of social vulnerability, difficult to access and that historically suffer from a lack of doctors.

The preliminary result released on Friday shows that 84.7% of those allocated are Brazilian doctors trained in the country, while 15.3% are Brazilians with a medical degree issued abroad. To find out if he was selected in the 28th cycle of the program, the candidate just needs to access this link.

For the classification of doctors, the federal government program considers the candidate’s curriculum, such as education, title and professional experience. The following criteria will be considered for scoring: 1) medical residency in family and community medicine, concluded and recognized; two) title of specialist in family and community medicine, conferred by the SBMFC (Brazilian Society of Family and Community Medicine) and 3) specialization in family health offered by UNA-SUS (SUS Open University System).

The ministry informed at the launch of the notice that Brazilian physicians registered in Brazil have priority in the selection process.

next phases

As stated in the schedule of program notice, the next phase is the presentation of an appeal by the candidate who disagrees with the preliminary result. The deadline ends on Monday (June 12). The appeal must be done in the SGP (Program Management System), the Ministry of Health platform used by municipal health managers and physicians to sign up and enroll in the program.

The appeal filed by the candidate must be individual. Only one appeal per professional will be admitted.

Next Thursday (June 15), after the resource evaluation period, the Ministry of Health will announce the final result of those selected and the respective places of action.

From the 16th to the 22nd of June, the successful candidate must confirm their interest in the vacancy on the same Mais Médicos registration site. Exceptionally, physicians who are still in the process of issuing registration at the CRM (Regional Council of Medicine), in one of the 27 units of the Federation, will have until June 30 to confirm participation in the program.

If the candidate does not confirm interest in the vacancy and designated location, he will be excluded from the call.

More Doctors 2023

The 2023 edition of Mais Médicos, the 28th cycle of the program, registered a record number of registrations: more than 34,000 professionals registered. Of this total, 27,400 indicated a place for professional performanceaccording to the Ministry of Health.

The folder’s expectation is that, by the end of this month, the selected doctors will begin to work in the program to reinforce primary health care, in areas, mainly, of extreme poverty.

By the end of 2023, the federal government plans to have 28,000 professionals in Mais Médicos serving the entire country.

