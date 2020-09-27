It took almost two years to meet the champion of the second season of the World Boxing Super Series at cruiserweight. The economic problems of the tournament and the pandemic made until this Saturday Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos could not face. The two had been in the first season, it was their redemption, but only the Latvian could achieve it. He took the fight by majority decision (117-111, 114-114 and 117-111), a controversial result, since the fight was much more equal than what was reflected in two of the cards. He could go anywhere. Finally he opted for Briedis, who replaces Olek Usyk as champion of the trophy.

On paper the duel was going to be very close and that premise was fulfilled during the twelve rounds. Briedis came off a little more reserved. He studied Dorticos, who from the beginning got more rhythm. The Cuban worked the float zone very well from the second round. Until the fifth the rounds were his, but then the Latvian changed the chip. He began to counterpunch more, taking long actions and landing good shots, which caused Dorticos to lower the intensity a bit. The rhythm took its toll and with the passage of the rounds it was reflected, but it made the fight even more beautiful.

Once the fight was mediated, the actions were already unleashed. They both crossed blows. The volume was still for the Cuban, but the Latvian was more practical and with less he achieved more. Thus, he was connecting the best shots. The ones that attracted the most attention, something that ended up being key. Briedis put aside his police job to achieve glory and he did. He only had to do it before his people, since the lawsuit was planned in Riga, but in the end it had to be done, without people, in Munich. It did not matter, because seeing the scores of two judges it was the local. Despite the anecdotal, he did not detract from his work. Equalized, but fair winner of the second season of the World Boxing Super Series and new IBF champion of the cruise.