Home page world

divide

A snapshot from last year – the Gutenberg statue in Mainz with a mask and a fool’s cap. © Andreas Arnold / dpa

For the second year in a row, the corona pandemic stops the high point of the crazy season in Mainz. There is no other option than to do without the Rose Monday procession, says the club’s president.

Mainz – In the fool’s metropolis Mainz, the Carnival Monday procession of the coming year has been canceled due to the pandemic.

The Mainz Carneval Association (MCV) as the organizer decided at a board meeting on Wednesday evening to forego the high point of the Carnival for the second year in a row due to the permanently tense Corona situation.

“We don’t make trains because we can’t make them,” said MCV President Reinhard Urban of the German Press Agency. According to the current Corona regulation in the country, only 10,000 viewers are allowed. Even in January and February, a regulation is not expected that would enable several hundred thousand people to celebrate together.

Postponed in Düsseldorf

In Düsseldorf, the Rose Monday procession had already been postponed at the beginning of December, from February 28th to May 29th. In Mainz, such a postponement to an appointment after Ash Wednesday was ruled out, as was the case in Cologne. There has not yet been a decision on the Cologne Rose Monday procession.

more on the subject Shiffrin wants to start in every discipline at the Olympics Rhineland-Palatinate presents Corona course for autumn and winter Billions in aid for rail flows

Up to 2020, mostly half a million people flocked to the Mainz Rose Monday procession. The Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer, recently said: “In the current situation, one cannot imagine the Rose Monday procession.” Dpa