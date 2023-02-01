MWith the old lightness and Cancelo trick, FC Bayern has managed to take a big step out of the small crisis. The record-breaking soccer champion easily won 4-0 (3-0) at FSV Mainz 05 in the round of 16 of the DFB Cup on Wednesday evening and celebrated the first competitive win of the year after three Bundesliga draws. Coach Julian Nagelsmann ordered João Cancelo, who was only introduced on Tuesday, directly into the starting eleven – and the Portuguese prepared the lead through Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (17th) after a little more than fifteen minutes of play in the Bayern cosmos. “He has great quality, I think he was able to show that today. I assume that we will still have a lot of fun with him,” said Joshua Kimmich afterwards on Sky.

Jamal Musiala (30′) and Leroy Sané (44′) followed up in front of 33,305 spectators during the first half, shortly before the end, substitute Alphonso Davies (83′) scored. The “more” risk demanded by Nagelsmann paid off, Bayern had lost the last two league games in Mainz. “It was extremely important to progress in the cup,” said Kimmich. From the start, the team showed “who wants to leave the pitch as a winner”.

On the other hand, FSV, who had no chance over longer distances, missed the first quarter-finals since 2018. Coach Bo Svensson saw red (81st) for complaining, his defender Alexander Hack after repeated foul play yellow-red (86th). “We weren’t there in the first half, that wasn’t Mainz 05,” said FSV sporting director Martin Schmidt. Kimmich said: “The win was important, as was the way we won.”

Nagelsmann up to operating temperature early

The Bavarian mood was tense on the journey because of the league slip-up. “Of course we all have pressure if we don’t win,” said sports director Hasan Salihamidzic at Sky. Nagelsmann was annoyed early in the game about every shot that didn’t land in the Mainz goal. However, the initial failed attempts by Kingsley Coman (10th) and Musiala (14th) did not change anything about Munich’s dominance.







Cancelo easily beat Aarón Martín with his strong cross from the right to score the opening goal – and confirmed Nagelsmann. “He can go full throttle,” announced the coach. In contrast to his new teammates, the Portuguese played no part in Munich’s weak start to the year in the league, the immediate measure with the new signing in midfield and a three-man chain in defense had an immediate effect, to Nagelsmann’s delight.

Bayern’s record cup player Thomas Müller prepared the second goal in his 63rd cup appearance for Munich, Musiala scored from the left against Finn Dahmen, who continues to replace the injured Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner. Kimmich almost did more before the half-time break, but only hit the post with a free kick (38th).



Fitted in immediately: Bayern newcomer João Cancelo

:



Image: dpa



The people of Mainz had little to counter that. Svensson relied on the two new winter signings Ludovic Ajorque in the attack center and Andreas Hanche-Olsen in the defensive line. Karim Onisiwo, who scored three times on Saturday in the Bundesliga, was on the bench until the 67th minute. In addition, Silvan Widmer had to leave the field after just 40 minutes (and received a yellow card).







A few minutes later, only the Bayern fans were celebrating again: Sané scored after submitting former Mainzer Choupo-Moting. The fact that Müller did not follow up in the 53rd minute was due to Dahmen, who was just about to intervene.

In this phase of the second half, however, Mainz also dared more. Anthony Caci’s shot just missed Yann Sommer’s goal (60′), the Bayern defense now had a lot more trouble. Nagelsmann brought on newcomer Daley Blind for Dayot Upamecano, who experienced his first minutes of action and should probably bring more calm again (64th). Cancelo’s successful first came to an end in the 71st minute, and he was replaced by Davies, who went on to score.