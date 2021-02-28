E.Regardless of how this season will end for FSV Mainz 05, whether it’s the 13th Bundesliga year in a row or relegation – one thing can already be said: Bo Svensson has managed to inspire the fans again. The Dane has fully earned the advance praise, which rained down on him in almost frightening numbers from the moment he signed on, in the first two months of his work. With the results, with the approach to the non-relegation places, with the way of playing football.

Svensson fends off everything in press talks that might make him appear as a savior, and in such cases says sentences like: “The greatest impulse came from the team.” Only: In order for this impulse to be possible, someone needed to pull the plug pushed into the can. And that’s the 41-year-old former Mainz professional. “You like to go back to training now because you know that you are training something that will pay off at the weekend,” says left-back Phillipp Mwene: “We all know what to do. There is already a different mentality, a different trait behind it. “

The long-lost determination to have re-created, which means that the individual actors no longer let so much potential lie idle, is the merit of the coaching team that was signed up in January. “It calls for this mentality every day. People don’t look the other way when an exercise is taken a little more loosely, rather they look closely at every pass, “says Mwene:” No player can hide, whoever is on the field has to give 100 percent. “

Tuchel imprint

In a way, Svensson’s approach is reminiscent of that of his former coach Thomas Tuchel, who quickly gained a reputation on Bruchweg, his first Bundesliga station, for stressing the players in the practice units so much that nothing could surprise them on the weekends. “I was one of the players myself who said that about Thomas,” says Svensson with a smile. He leaves the assessment of the extent to which his work is congruent to others; In times when neither fans nor media representatives are allowed to attend training, it is of course impossible to form a judgment.



Reason to cheer: under Svensson, Mainz found faith in itself again.

:



Image: AFP





But the description of the Dane reveals a Tuchelian character. “Our game lives from intensity and activity, that’s what I demand in training,” says Svensson: “We have different tactical focuses, but there are seldom breaks” – none at all while the game types are running. “Then you always have a job, whether offensive or defensive.”

Everything has to happen at high speed, the players are not allowed to switch off physically or mentally in order to always be able to assess what might happen in the next two or three seconds. “We want to make the game faster,” says Svensson: “That’s my topic. Before and after training I enjoy being relaxed, but the training itself has to get down to business. “

In addition, the coach shows no trace of frugality. May the 05ers be praised in the media and social networks for their return to the “Mainzer Weg” and celebrated for ten points from five second round games, Svensson remains critical. “We are heading in the right direction, but we are still a long way from reaching our goal,” is his mantra. He was dissatisfied with the performance at the 2-1 in Gladbach, for example, and games weren’t often won that way.

He therefore wants to see the next steps against FC Augsburg this Sunday (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky). For example, an even better job against the ball, which already poses problems for the opponent deep in its half and keeps it away from the Mainz goal if possible. It wouldn’t be a bad basis for another year in the Bundesliga.